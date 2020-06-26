Nurse Union Leader on COVID-19: ‘We’re Being Treated Like We Don’t Matter’

[IMAGE] Zenei Triunfo-Cortez is a leader. As president of National Nurses United, she demands answers from health agencies on how…

Zenei Triunfo-Cortez is a leader. As president of National Nurses United, she demands answers from health agencies on how to better contain the spread of COVID-19. With nurses and others on the pandemic frontlines who have died from exposure to the coronavirus, she insists that employers like hospitals provide adequate personal protective equipment — not compromise measures — to all health care workers.

Triunfo-Cortez, a nurse, is her union’s first Filipina president. She has consistently reached out to provide guidance to the Filipino nursing community, including nursing students. Well before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, she was advocating against workplace violence and championing Medicare for All.

Press conferences, petition drives, meetings with local government officials and marches on Capitol Hill are all part of Triunfo-Cortez’s role. While such gatherings are typically vociferous and enthusiastic, certain recent assemblies have been somber.

On May 12, Triunfo-Cortez and her union colleagues hosted a national online vigil to honor nurses who have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. As of June 24, at least 143 RNs have passed from the illness across the country, according to NNU tracking using media reports, social media and obituaries.

Triunfo-Cortez doesn’t mince words. “We’re being treated like we don’t matter and we’re dispensable,” she says. “Our employers and the government would rather protect their profits than protect their workers — and it’s really sad.”

Triunfo-Cortez has spoken out on the danger of COVID-19 often and early. Back in January, the rising pandemic was on her group’s radar though Global Nurses United, which connects various nursing organizations worldwide.

“We had been in touch with our colleagues from China, from South Korea, from Spain,” Triunfo-Cortez says. “When we were told that there was a virus going around in their respective countries, we immediately wrote a letter to the World Health Organization on behalf of 28 nations, saying (they) need to send out strict guidance on how we can stop the spread and transmission of this disease.”

The NNU sent similar letters to the Trump administration, members of Congress and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “And yet, it fell on deaf ears,” Triunfo-Cortez says.

In light of PPE shortages, the CDC has eased its guidelines on reusing face masks that were designed to be disposable. That may be expedient but it’s not necessarily safe for health care workers, Triunfo-Cortez says: “Our employers are banking on the fact that they’re following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which have been watered down to accommodate the supply, rather than basing it on science.”

Along with her deep engagement in advocacy work, Triunfo-Cortez maintains a flourishing professional career. She currently takes care of surgical patients in the postanesthesia care unit, or PACU, at Kaiser Permanente South San Francisco Medical Center, where she’s worked since 1980.

Triunfo-Cortez has come a long way. At 19, she emigrated from the Philippines to Chicago, where she earned her nursing degree. Soon thereafter, she moved to West Coast. There, she says, “I saw that nurses are able to speak up and be listened to. I thought: This is a good opportunity for me to look at policies and protocols, and improve things.”

Her nursing career blossomed in California. “I moved from different units as I got more experience, training and education,” Triunfo-Cortez says. “I went from medical-surgical nursing to telemetry stepdown to being chemo-certified, and then finally going to the intensive care unit.”

Within a few years, Triunfo-Cortez applied for an open PACU nursing position. When bias emerged as a possible barrier to the job, she wasn’t having it.

“Even though I had experience, I had met the qualifications and I had the seniority to bid for the position, I was denied,” she says. “The manager then, who was doing the hiring, told me that she could not hire another Filipino for the department, because she had so many (working there) already.”

At first, Triunfo-Cortez was “dumbfounded,” she recalls. Then, she decided she had to fight back, not only for herself but for other nurses who might face the same roadblock. With union backing, she advocated for her desired transfer, pursuing the matter up the facility ladder rung by rung.

“And, sure enough, I was granted the position,” Triunfo-Cortez says. “At that time, I did not see myself as a victim. I saw myself as someone who would be fighting for a whole lot of people. And that’s what got me started to be active in the union.” This was in 1990.

Today, the PACU where Triunfo-Cortez works is relatively safe in terms of coronavirus exposure. As a precaution, patients scheduled for surgery are asked to take a COVID-19 test. With the exception of emergency cases — such as bleeding or life-threatening conditions — surgery is delayed for patients who test positive for the highly contagious virus.

However, Triunfo-Cortez never forgets that other front-line health care workers face daily exposure to COVID-19. “The courage of the nurses is really amazing, because they show up to work knowing that there might be a shortage of N95 masks or gowns,” she says. “But they show up because they know that they need to be there for the patients.”

For Triunfo-Cortez, juggling the compelling demands of her advocacy and patient care roles can be challenging. “It takes a lot of commitment and a lot of balancing between my clinical work and my union life — and also my family life,” she says. “But I’ve learned how to do it over the years. For me, it’s really my strong commitment that I will be there for the nurses, for the patients and for our nursing profession.”

