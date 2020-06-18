Northam still holding off on Virginia’s third phase of reopening. But here’s what it will look like.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he is still not ready to ease additional coronavirus restrictions across the state, though he…

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he is still not ready to ease additional coronavirus restrictions across the state, though he is rolling out guidelines for what “phase 3” of reopening will look like.

Northam reiterated Thursday that he will not move the state into the third phase of its reopening this week, and he is not yet ready to set a date for when that process can begin. That being said, the Democrat said “people deserve and need to be able to plan” for what phase 3 will look like.

To that end, Northam announced that, whenever he does act to loosen restrictions, he will allow social gatherings of up to 250 people and he will lift capacity restrictions entirely for retailers and restaurants. Those establishments are currently only allowing in-store shopping and dining at up to 50% capacity.

Museums, zoos and other outdoor event venues will be allowed to open at 50% capacity, with an occupancy cap of 1,000 people. Gyms and fitness centers will also be allowed to open at…