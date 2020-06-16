Mr. Bezos goes to Washington? Outlook good. Plus, Amazon temporarily pulls police access to facial recognition tech.

Like billionaire CEOs before him, the richest man alive now appears ready to be pressed and grilled by members of…

Like billionaire CEOs before him, the richest man alive now appears ready to be pressed and grilled by members of Congress while under oath. Multiple news outlets report that Jeff Bezos, CEO and founder of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), will testify before a House committee.

While the demand for Bezos to appear is tied to The Wall Street Journal’s reporting that Amazon employees took part in what lawmakers call anti-competitive practices, there is little doubt that House members will challenge the CEO on a host of issues — warehouse worker conditions, for example, maybe partnerships with police departments and its last-mile delivery network.

The company will need time to prep the docs, The Washington Post reports, and Bezos may not be alone at the table.

“Of course, we will need to resolve a number of questions regarding timing, format, and outstanding document production issues, all necessarily framed by the extraordinary demands of the global pandemic,” Amazon’s attorneys wrote…