Most Enjoyable Jobs for Older Workers

Older workers who are 50 to 65 aren’t so different from their younger counterparts. Flexible schedules and meaningful work are…

Older workers who are 50 to 65 aren’t so different from their younger counterparts. Flexible schedules and meaningful work are priorities that transcend generations, and 94% of talent professionals say the employee experience is becoming more important, according to the Global Talent Trends 2020 report from LinkedIn. That means relationships with colleagues, work environments and the work itself will all become key to attracting and retaining workers.

“As people of any age, we thrive when we have purpose and direction. We languish without it,” says Sharon Duncan, a certified financial planner and president of Selah Financial Services, which has two locations in the Houston area.

However, older Americans may be in a better position to pursue their dream job. With years of workplace experience under their belts, they may already have savings, benefits and retirement plans from earlier jobs as well as the insight to know what type of work appeals to them.

[See: The 10 Best Creative Jobs]

Whether you want an encore career or are simply looking to make some extra money while semiretired, here are 10 jobs that workers age 50 and older may find enjoyable.

Clergy

A top concern for older workers is having a job that provides meaning, and no job scores as more enjoyable for older workers than that of clergy. That’s according to a 2017 survey of more than 6,000 workers age 62 and older conducted by the Urban Institute, a think tank. Nearly two-thirds of seniors in this profession say they really enjoy what they do. This career ticks off a lot of boxes when it comes to what older workers like about employment. It provides social connections, offers a meaningful line of work, can be flexible and provides opportunities to help others.

Counselor

Counseling is another field that lets older workers share their wisdom while helping others, and it ranked as the second-most-enjoyable occupation according to the Urban Institute survey. Many counselors provide emotional support to individuals and families dealing with a variety of personal issues. However, there are also financial counselors and business coaches, which can be an option for those with experience in those areas.

Retail Salesperson

Working in a retail store isn’t the most lucrative job available to older workers, but it’s hard to beat when it comes to flexible hours. What’s more, retail sales positions can be found in a variety of stores, making it possible to find a job that matches a person’s personal interests. Dawn-Marie Joseph, owner of Vivee’s Floral Garden in Williamston, Michigan, previously had a bridal shop and employed all seniors. “They are great employees,” she says of older workers. “They care about your place as much as you do.”

Administrative Work

Administrative jobs, like administrative assistants, made the Urban Institute’s list of most enjoyable jobs for older workers. Of those in this profession, 46% say they like their line of work. Administrative work provides social interaction without being physically demanding, two attributes that can be appealing to those who have passed age 50.

Teacher

Schools value experienced educators and are often willing to accommodate their work needs, says Becky Frankiewicz, president of staffing firm ManpowerGroup North America. “We’re seeing a lot of activity around providing opportunities and flexibility,” she says. Retired teachers are often welcomed back as substitutes while postsecondary schools may look for experienced professionals to teach on a part-time basis. With the advent of online education, some teaching jobs may not even require instructors to travel to campus.

Insurance Sales Agent

For reliable and rewarding work, consider an encore career in the insurance industry. In fact, 91% of baby boomers who work in insurance highly recommend it, according to a report from Vertafore, a leader in insurtech. “Insurance provides the autonomy that many baby boomers crave,” says Kristin Nease, vice president of human resources for Vertafore. Since the industry is all about building relationships, Nease adds, older insurance sales agents benefit from the large network of connections they have acquired throughout the years.

[See: Best Jobs for Work-Life Balance.]

Landscaper or Groundskeeper

Grounds maintenance workers have jobs that can be physically demanding. However, they can also be flexible and low-pressure ways to earn extra money using existing skills. These jobs may be ideal for those who want to remain active later in life but don’t need to bring home a big paycheck. “The nice thing about purpose in our retirement years is that it can now be driven by our interests and not so much about providing for us financially,” Duncan says.

Floral Designer

For older workers with creative flair, a job as a floral designer can be enjoyable. Joseph says she prefers to hire employees with experience, but many positions offer on-the-job training. Working in a floral shop can provide seniors with social interaction and the opportunity to play a role in special celebrations such as anniversaries, birthdays and weddings. “You’re meeting people who are smiling at you every day,” Joseph says.

Health Care Worker

While not a specific occupation, the health care field is another sector to which seniors may gravitate. Nursing and caregiver positions can be a good fit for older workers who want to help others and have meaningful jobs. Even those who don’t have a health care background can be ready to work as medical assistants, physical therapy aides and other occupations after completing short-term training programs. When it comes to pivoting to a new career later in life, “it’s much more about what you can do than what you have done,” Frankiewicz says.

[See: The 12 Best Jobs That Help People.]

A Job That Captures Your Imagination

Don’t limit yourself to the jobs listed above. Instead consider your personal goals and needs to find a position that will be the perfect fit. If you love your current career, you may be able to work part time or as a consultant. Retirement also provides an opportunity to move into a different field if you want to try something new. Any job can be an enjoyable job for older workers, and everyone needs to figure out what that occupation is for him or herself.

More from U.S. News

10 Retirement Lifestyles Worth Trying

10 Costs to Include in Your Retirement Budget

10 Ways to Reduce Taxes on Your Retirement Savings

Most Enjoyable Jobs for Older Workers originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/17/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.