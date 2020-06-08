Meet Tonia Wellons, appointed CEO of a regional nonprofit the day after stay-at-home orders were put in place

Welcome to Off the Beat, a weekly Q&A with a local business person doing something a little different. Have an…

Welcome to Off the Beat, a weekly Q&A with a local business person doing something a little different. Have an idea or pitch that reflects some unusual business activity? Email mneibauer@bizjournals.com.

Tonia Wellons was named permanent CEO of the Greater Washington Community Foundation on April 2. Learn more about its mission at thecommunityfoundation.org.

You were announced as CEO the day after D.C.’s initial stay-at-home order took effect. Have you even seen your office yet? Fortunately, I had been serving as the Community Foundation’s interim president and CEO since October 2019 and am very familiar with the office, staff, our donors and community. But it was certainly a bizarre and surreal situation to be announced as our permanent CEO while our office and community are under stay-at-home orders. I have not seen my office since we moved to 100% telework on March 13. In that same week, we canceled our annual fundraising gala — losing more than $100,000 in unrecoverable costs…