Meet an American Sign Language Interpreter on the COVID-19 Front Lines

As the coronavirus pandemic unfolded in mid-March, public officials around the country began addressing their constituencies via televised briefings — most on a daily basis. Mayors, governors and other municipal leaders have been relaying important health information to people in their communities — a strategy that’s been critical to helping flatten the curve and avoid overwhelming already-strapped hospitals.

Standing alongside these public figures are American Sign Language interpreters like Eddie Schmeckenbecher, 62, who are stepping up to make sure that that deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers are also able to understand how to keep themselves and their loved ones safe during this uncertain time.

Though many ASL interpreters have signed at important events and briefings for years, rarely have they had such a visible and ongoing role in ensuring public health. For Schmeckenbecher’s part, he has been interpreting for Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson throughout the pandemic, becoming a fixture at the governor’s daily press briefings.

Having a live interpreter ensures that a complete message is delivered to both hearing and non-hearing viewers. Automated closed captioning services are available for such briefings, Schmeckenbecher says, but they often fall short of conveying the whole meaning of a speech or Q&A session. And that “kind of skews the message sometimes,” he says. Plus, the Arkansas accent can sometimes throw the captioning system for a loop, he adds.

Schmeckenbecher is one of about 25 or 30 nationally certified ASL interpreters in Arkansas, and he’s long taught at the Arkansas School for the Deaf in Little Rock. According to him, ASL is a completely different language from English. “It’s more closely related to Spanish or French in structure,” he says. For example, modifiers follow nouns in ASL rather than precede them as they do in English.

He interprets Gov. Hutchinson’s addresses on the fly. There’s little prep that can be done, and he’s usually hearing the speech, questions and responses for the first time, same as everyone else. It’s an intensive practice, not dissimilar from being a language interpreter at the United Nations.

A Desire to Help an Underserved Population

Schmeckenbecher was drawn to sign language as a teenager. “There was a deaf ministry at my church, and I thought it was fascinating to watch the interpreters,” he says. So he started learning sign language in 1972. “When I went to college later, they asked me to interpret a class. They paid me for it, and that was my entry into the interpreter profession.” Ever since, he’s been interpreting all sorts of important lectures, speeches and addresses for a variety of public figures.

Still, being on a first-name basis with the governor and being his right- (and left-) hand man in presenting critical information to an often-overlooked segment of the population has been a new experience. But Schmeckenbecher says he’s finding a collegial rhythm with his state’s most powerful leader.

When Gov. Hutchinson walks up to the podium, “I let him get up there first,” he says. “I don’t want to be in the spotlight.” Once the governor is in position, he finds his mark next to him. “He’ll turn to me and say, ‘Hello, Eddie.’ And I say, ‘Hello, Governor,’ and we’ll begin the conference.”

Sometimes the governor also comments on Schmeckenbecher’s extensive collection of bright ties, and Schmeckenbecher makes an effort to wear a new one each day to “add a pop of color,” he says. “ASL interpreters are supposed to wear something plain and skin-contrasting. I have a suit on that covers most of me, but I like to wear a fun tie.” And he gets lots of comments on his lively style sense.

Making Sure the Message Gets Through

Though Schmeckenbecher is now in a highly visible role, he says his goal is to always focus attention away from himself personally and onto the important messages he conveys. “Deaf people need that information, and many times they’re overlooked because of the communications difficulties.” Interpreters bring credibility to the message and the governor, he says. They also communicate in a way that the deaf community can better understand and use.

Because of his visibility during the COVID-19 crisis, Schmeckenbecher has become a bit of a local celebrity; he’s occasionally recognized out in public, he says, which helps elevate the profile of ASL interpreters and the community they serve. His wife “says she keeps me grounded,” so the attention won’t go to his head, he laughs.

Jokes aside, Schmeckenbecher seems mildly uncomfortable with his new-found star status and circles back to his main message time and again. “I’ve told the governor and his staff that if this becomes about me, then replace me,” he says. “I’m not in this for an ego trip. I want the message to get out. Access is the biggest thing. We want deaf people to understand, and for me, making sure I’m understood” is the best way to ensure that deaf people can protect themselves and be included in critical public health advisories, he explains.

After each briefing, Schmeckenbecher checks in with deaf friends and coworkers to see if they thought the message was clear. “The main goal for me is to make sure I’m understood.”

And because of that commitment, Schmeckenbecher and other ASL interpreters around the country have become an important part of the public health response to the coronavirus crisis, providing the tools, information and resources that a vulnerable and often neglected segment of the population needs to stay safe and healthy during this pandemic.

