McCormick’s profit exceeds expectations in 2Q amid increase in at-home cooking

McCormick & Co. Inc. saw its profit and sales increase above Wall Street expectations in the second quarter driven by…

McCormick & Co. Inc. saw its profit and sales increase above Wall Street expectations in the second quarter driven by increased demand for its spices and seasonings by consumers stuck cooking at home due to Covid-19.

The Hunt Valley-based spice maker on Thursday reported a profit of $195.9 million, or $1.46 per share, during the second quarter, up 31% from $149.4 million, or $1.12 per share, in the year-ago period. On an adjusted basis, McCormick’s profit rose 27.8% to $197.9 million, or $1.46 per share.

Analysts polled by the Thomson Financial Network projected earnings of $1.12 per share. As a result, McCormick (NYSE: MKC) shares increased 1.6% in pre-market trading to $175.

Sales during the three months ending May 31 grew 8% to $1.4 billion, compared to $1.3 billion in the prior-year period. Adjusted for currency exchange rates, McCormick’s sales increased 10%.

Strength in consumer demand drove the increase. McCormick’s consumer sales segment saw sales skyrocket 26% to $962.6 million…