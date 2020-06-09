Maternity Nurses Create Clear Masks for Father Who Relies on Lip-Reading

With mouth-obscuring masks being worn by every health care worker on the maternity unit where his wife would give birth,…

With mouth-obscuring masks being worn by every health care worker on the maternity unit where his wife would give birth, an expectant father — who is hearing impaired and relies on lip-reading — could have been cut off from full participation in his infant’s delivery. Instead, nurses on the team quickly came through with a simple solution: clear surgical masks for the staff.

Reagan Boomer | 38 | Nurse

Lori Holleman | 59 | Nurse

Pregnancies and births don’t abide by natural disasters — including pandemics. Like so many hospitals, the labor and delivery unit at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, Virginia, has stepped up its infection-control measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Staff now wear masks and personal protective equipment 24/7, quite a departure for nurses like Reagan Boomer and Lori Hellman, who typically comfort expectant parents with smiles and hugs.

“We’re used to wearing masks for different procedures, but to go to masking at all times … has been quite a transition,” says Reagan Boomer, clinical nurse manager for the labor and delivery unit. “It might sound silly, but we miss being able to see each other’s smiles and facial expressions — without a mask in place.”

That’s not the only thing that’s changed in the wake of the pandemic: Families don’t walk the hallway anymore on the unit, which had always been open to visitation. For the time being, only one visitor per pregnant woman is allowed.

Staff interactions with patients have unavoidably changed. “We’re used to being in pictures with our patients and their new families, and hugging and touching them,” Boomer says.

[Read: COVID-19: Racing the Clock to Treat a New Mystery Syndrome.]

Pregnant in a Pandemic

Last November, expectant mother Jennifer McKendree reached out to Paige Crunk, director of women’s health at Princess Anne Hospital.

Jennifer wanted to make sure her husband, Will McKendree, who relies on lip-reading and cued speech as a means of communication, could be fully included throughout the pregnancy experience. She and Crunk discussed available options for a tour of the unit, childbirth education classes and above all, a care plan during the delivery.

They arranged for a cued speech transliterator (a professional specializing in visual communication techniques) who had previously worked with the couple. The delivery was scheduled for April 9.

The only thing the staff couldn’t anticipate: the new coronavirus, which upended their carefully crafted birth plans.

“Once the pandemic hit, excitement in meeting our child turned to survival,” Jennifer says. The couple had to consider every possible scenario.

“Most concerning was if I were to get sick or if the baby were to get sick, we would be separated from her for two weeks,” Jennifer says. The family took careful precautions and fortunately everyone stayed healthy.

A week before delivery, Jennifer started to worry about all the masks on the unit. Would her husband feel excluded during the birth? “Jennifer realized that this would have an impact on Will’s ability to read lips,” Boomer says.

Their transliterator couldn’t possibly be available 24/7, so if the birth happened at a time when schedules couldn’t align, “I would have to relay conversations to Will, which was not ideal — but reality,” Jennifer says.

[Read: COVID-19 — In Hard-Hit New York City, a Massive Team Effort at Mount Sinai]

A See-Through Solution

On the evening of April 8, before the McKendrees were scheduled to be admitted the next morning, several nurses had an idea. Boomer had been mulling over something she’d heard about: a mask that a college student designed with a clear window. She wondered if that might help Will lip-read.

Boomer took the idea to her colleague, Lori Holleman, the next day. “She is a fantastic seamstress as well as a nurse,” says Boomer. She knew that Holleman was already creating masks for health care workers and family members, including Harry Potter-themed ones for her kids.

Holleman, who just happened to have her sewing machine stowed under her desk, told Boomer, “If you can get the materials, I’ll see what I can do.”

[Read: Health Care Chaplains Find New Ways to Uplift COVID-19 Patients.]

Holleman knew of a blueprint for creating something similar to N95 masks — in short supply nationwide — using materials readily available at hospitals. But the need for a clear mask added a new wrinkle.

“We were really creative that day,” Holleman says. She and Boomer brainstormed. Heavy-duty page protectors, the type you can buy at an office supply store, could be used for clear mask insets. “We needed to be able to pinch it around the nose, so I actually used the smallest paper clip I could find,” she says. Surgical clamps came in handy for curling the clear plastic to prevent any edges. “Then we just kind of winged it a bit,” Holleman says.

Revealed

On the morning of April 9, Jennifer and Will arrived for their scheduled cesarean section. Early in their stay, Will became frustrated at how the typical masks worn by staff hampered communication for him.

Fortunately, his frustration didn’t last too long. While the couple was settling in, Holleman was cranking out her first see-through masks. That afternoon, a nurse entered the couple’s room wearing a clear face mask.

Jennifer was floored. William “immediately started to cry,” touched by how the team went out of their way to meet his needs, she recalls. From that shift to the next, nurses took in Will’s feedback to improve to mask design. “It was truly a collaborative effort — they were amazing,” she says.

“We had no idea how big an impact it was going to make for them, for Will especially — because for us, it was something simple we could do to make their experience better,” Holleman says. As the couple’s delivery approached, Holleman continued devising masks for other staff members and shifts.

On April 10, Cooper Lynn McKendree was born. Now approaching her 2-month birthday, she’s doing great, getting stronger, tracking with her eyes and starting to smile, Jennifer says.

The nurses going the extra mile with the masks “made all the difference,” Jennifer says. “These nurses and administrators at the hospital are like family now. We have a special bond with them and send updates on Cooper all the time. We look forward to when the pandemic is over and we can take her back to the hospital to visit.”

See-through masks now fit seamlessly into an ongoing, system-wide Sentara program encompassing its 12 Virginia and North Carolina hospitals. Several employees volunteer with the “Mask Force” sewing group, which sprang up as a result of nationwide PPE shortages.

Resuable clinical masks with heavier sheet-vinyl windows, along with spray to prevent the reusable masks from fogging, are being added to Sentara’s existing “Communication in a Box” kits. These kits — which include a TTY phone with keyboard and picture boards for patients to point to needed items and services, or feelings like pain — are used to help Sentara staff members communicate with patients, whatever their needs.

More from U.S. News

A Look at Hospitals, Health Care Workers Fighting the Coronavirus Pandemic

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): Definition and Examples

What Are the Symptoms of Coronavirus?

Maternity Nurses Create Clear Masks for Father Who Relies on Lip-Reading originally appeared on usnews.com