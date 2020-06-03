Maryland counties can lift more coronavirus restrictions Friday. There’s no telling if Montgomery, Prince George’s will agree.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will allow the state’s jurisdictions to ease additional coronavirus restrictions Friday, though it’s unclear whether Montgomery…

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will allow the state’s jurisdictions to ease additional coronavirus restrictions Friday, though it’s unclear whether Montgomery and Prince George’s county will take him up on that offer.

Hogan announced Wednesday that the state will move to a second phase of reopening starting 5 p.m. on June 5. That would allow many businesses to start to bring workers back to the office, let many more non-essential businesses reopen and expand capacities for stores and restaurants that have already begun to reopen.

However, Hogan said he would continue to leave the final decisions to individual county leaders, and that means there’s no guarantee the D.C. suburbs will ease restrictions Friday. Montgomery and Prince George’s only began reopening businesses on Monday, opting to wait longer than every other jurisdiction in the state as health data remained concerning.

In general, Hogan said the state’s public health figures look positive. He said the percentage of people…