Marriott CEO says he expects a full recovery will rely more on consumer confidence

While Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) CEO Arne Sorenson believes the economy is starting to rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic, he said a full recovery for the hospitality and tourism industries is still very much a long way away.

He said it’s becoming clear travelers are more comfortable going to places where the virus is, by and large, under control. But states such as Florida, which is starting to see a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases, and New York City, the virus’ main epicenter in the United States, are likely to see far fewer travelers, which still affects the industry’s overall recovery efforts, he added.

New York “will not be the first place where leisure travelers decide to go back because it has a flavor of concentration of people,” Sorenson said during a virtual forum hosted Thursday by the American Hotel & Lodging Association, alongside Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. “By comparison, if I can go to the beaches of Maryland and I can think, ‘OK, I can be on the sand.…