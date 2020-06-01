Despite escalating social tensions across the country, Wall Street blissfully traded higher on Monday. The death of African-American Minneapolis resident…

Despite escalating social tensions across the country, Wall Street blissfully traded higher on Monday.

The death of African-American Minneapolis resident George Floyd a week ago, whose death at the hands of a police officer has sparked nationwide protests, is sparking outrage that’s turned into riots and violence in many American cities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91 points, or 0.4%, on Monday, to close at 25,475.

Investors start betting on security technology. In a story that has played out on Wall Street before — with little long-term progress on the actual problem to be seen — companies that make law enforcement surveillance technology are seeing shares bid up dramatically. Cemtrex (ticker: CETX) a micro-cap stock with a market cap only around $10 million, nearly tripled on Monday, with shares up 172%.

It finished the day as the most-traded stock on the Nasdaq.

The reopening narrative continues. Although the reopening of the U.S. economy has been the central bullish thesis for investors for about a month now, Wall Street can’t seem to get enough of the narrative: even Gap Inc. ( GPS) was one of the biggest gainers in the S&P 500 on Monday, jumping 11.1%.

While large crowds of people congregating in urban areas across the country is unlikely to be good for the shape of the virus’ curve — something investors were obsessively focused upon two months ago. The narrative has pivoted so dramatically to the reopening that it may take widespread delays in business openings again for stocks to reflect the current civil unrest.

Markets Calm as Riots Sweep US, Dow Up originally appeared on usnews.com