Marine Corps to build new wargaming center at Quantico

Marine Corps Base Quantico has plans to construct a new two-story wargaming center and is looking for contractors to help…

Marine Corps Base Quantico has plans to construct a new two-story wargaming center and is looking for contractors to help complete the site.

The service issued a contract solicitation last month to build a 100,443-square-foot facility that will include an auditorium, gaming classrooms, cell rooms, breakout rooms, game cell, conference room, production room and graphics production room. The project is expected to cost between $100 million and $250 million.

Quantico is home to the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, which was established in 1995 and “generates and examines threat-informed, operating concepts and capabilities and provides analytically-supported recommendations to inform subsequent force design and development activities,” according to its website.

That includes wargaming, which the service leverages to test emerging trends and technologies prior to any potential deployment.

Officials at Marine Corps Base Quantico said in an email to WBJ that the center “is…