Lockheed, Northrop, GD among 28 companies on $950M Air Force award

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT), Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) and General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) were among a host of D.C.-area companies to secure a spot Friday on a $950 million contract to help develop the Air Force’s new command and control system.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract calls on 28 companies to compete for orders to enable the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) system, an open architecture platform that combines information from across air, land, sea, space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum domains into an integrated system to better inform command and control operations.

“To explain JADC2, [the Department of Defense] makes an analogy with the ridesharing service Uber,” said a Congressional Research Service report on the JADC2. “[Uber] transmits information over a cellular or Wi-Fi network and matches the customer to the ride through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Each service is advocating…