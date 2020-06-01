Left Behind After 2008, Women Must Not Be Excluded From the Coronavirus Recovery

It is 12 years since the last financial crisis brought the world economy to standstill, but for many women in…

It is 12 years since the last financial crisis brought the world economy to standstill, but for many women in America it can still seem like yesterday. The 2008 crash hit everyone hard, but the recovery in jobs and economic growth disproportionately benefited men. Now we are facing another recession in the wake of the pandemic, and once again women are suffering. Will policymakers learn from their mistakes?

Despite the growing support for gender equality, there have been strikingly few local and national efforts in the United States to provide women in school with the skills and opportunities that would put them on an equal footing with men, and in a stronger position to withstand economic pressures.

Policymakers responded to the 2008 crash by thinking in terms of industry, instead of thinking about gender, and in terms of prevention rather than endurance. Legislation focused on restraining financial activity, instead of putting in place the tools women need to endure another recession, whether that be providing increased child care support or enhanced educational opportunities that might lift women out of the very poverty that leaves them open to economic shocks.

Now, as governments look to support women during the coronavirus crisis, having failed to carry out the necessary long-term policies, they pursue short-term stop-gap measures that will likely evaporate once the immediate crisis is over. This short-termism has led to women being kept in the same vulnerable and unequal position every time there is an economic crisis.

Across the world more women continue to live in poverty than men, and female-headed households are more than twice as likely to be in poverty as those that are male-headed. With women more likely to live near the poverty line, it is no wonder they are more vulnerable to a recession than men.

The 2008 crash famously hurt men more in terms of job losses, particularly in the West. However, just as men bore the brunt of the crisis, they also disproportionately benefited from what papers called a ” man-covery.” In the immediate aftermath, American men recovered about a third of the jobs they had lost in the recession, where women regained only a fifth. In the United Kingdom, it was found that many of the jobs women were able to gain after the recession were worse than the ones they had before, widening the gender pay gap in the process.

While men’s job losses in the recession seemed as if they could be explained by their dominance in fields that were particularly damaged by the crisis, such as manufacturing, studies found that even after controlling for industry men were still gaining jobs at a faster rate than women. The recovery was sexist.

Many of the same problems that women faced in 2008 — higher risk of poverty, holding a greater share of minimum wage jobs — are still true in 2020, only this time the sectors traditionally dominated by women are the worst hit.

Of the 16 million workers filing for unemployment in the U.S. in the first three weeks of the recession, 60% were women. This is not unique to the U.S.; across the world women are losing jobs at a faster rate than men across almost every sector. In Switzerland, where I live, 60% of the jobs lost in March were held by women, and 55% in April. Women in the U.K are four percentage points more likely to have lost their job than men, while in the Middle East, the U.N. has warned that women are one of the key groups likely to be hit hardest .

A crucial component of this is the impact of the coronavirus itself. Women are over-represented in fields that require close physical contact, such as home health aides, dental and medical assistants and manicurists. These jobs have all necessarily been put on hold, putting many women’s livelihoods at risk.

As a single working mother, I have a particular interest in the impact of the virus on this often-vulnerable group. Even if these women are considered key workers, social distancing measures have forced the closure of schools and the suspension of child care, pushing working mothers to stay at home and often rendering them unable to do their job, and therefore at risk of unemployment. The impact could well be disastrous, putting 21% of all children in the U.S. at risk of living in poverty.

Throughout this crisis we’ve seen that the government is capable of providing short-term support. This is an important step, but more will need to be done not just through the shutdown but long after it to support women affected by the economic crash.

The first thing that needs to be done is to provide long-term support for single-working women who have lost their jobs. Single women who have become unemployed because they have to look after their children will need immediate and targeted support. These women should not be penalized for having children, and the state and federal government needs to give them the tools to continue to provide for their families, whether through retraining programs or financial support.

Closely tied to this will be a need for both employers and government to carefully track female employment throughout the recovery. The real impact of the 2008 recession was not apparent for some years, by which point any specific efforts to address the imbalance in gender of new hires was too late. Employers need to keep this in mind, and make sure that when the economy does grow, they do not forget the importance of gender equality in the workplace.

Governments must not be complacent when the big numbers recording people’s return to work start to roll in. They must look more closely at the data, and particularly engage with the fact that many of the worst hit industries are female dominated. It may well be the case that these sectors will need ongoing support to guarantee a strong recovery for women.

Women were let down by the last recovery, we must make it our mission to ensure they are not let down by the next one.

