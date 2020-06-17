Balanced Fund 13182.89 – .15 – 1.25 – 1.03 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2345.61 + .11 + .11 + 5.75 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13182.89 – .15 – 1.25 – 1.03

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2345.61 + .11 + .11 + 5.75

Emerging Markets 324.74 + .72 – 1.73 – 11.07

Equity Income Fund 12201.72 – .67 – 2.86 – 10.76

GNMA 786.09 – .09 – .28 + 3.32

General Municipal Debt 1423.28 – .05 + .32 – .04

Gold Fund 356.04 + .23 – 4.26 + 12.20

High Current Yield 2245.74 – .20 – .20 – 4.41

High Yield Municipal 653.85 – .02 + .38 – 2.99

International Fund 1833.35 + .41 – 1.77 – 8.83

Science and Technology Fund 3526.40 + .29 – .89 + 9.95

Short Investment Grade 380.25 + .13 + .22 + 1.79

Short Municipal 190.38 + .01 + .06 + .49

US Government 741.72 + .20 + .03 + 7.57

