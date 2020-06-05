Balanced Fund 13380.24 + 1.64 + 3.63 + .45
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2322.78 + .63 + .38 + 4.72
Emerging Markets 329.84 + 2.47 + 8.69 – 9.67
Equity Income Fund 12774.78 + 2.82 + 6.31 – 6.57
GNMA 786.52 – .13 – .03 + 3.38
General Municipal Debt 1412.28 – .05 + .56 – .81
Gold Fund 351.96 – 1.81 – 4.92 + 10.91
High Current Yield 2258.58 + 1.17 + 3.32 – 3.87
High Yield Municipal 646.73 + .22 + 1.55 – 4.04
International Fund 1860.19 + 1.30 + 6.29 – 7.49
Science and Technology Fund 3491.24 + 1.53 + 3.23 + 8.85
Short Investment Grade 378.69 + .18 + .50 + 1.37
Short Municipal 190.16 + .05 + .15 + .37
US Government 727.12 – 1.27 – 2.09 + 5.45
