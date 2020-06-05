Balanced Fund 13380.24 + 1.64 + 3.63 + .45 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2322.78 + .63 + .38 + 4.72 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13380.24 + 1.64 + 3.63 + .45

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2322.78 + .63 + .38 + 4.72

Emerging Markets 329.84 + 2.47 + 8.69 – 9.67

Equity Income Fund 12774.78 + 2.82 + 6.31 – 6.57

GNMA 786.52 – .13 – .03 + 3.38

General Municipal Debt 1412.28 – .05 + .56 – .81

Gold Fund 351.96 – 1.81 – 4.92 + 10.91

High Current Yield 2258.58 + 1.17 + 3.32 – 3.87

High Yield Municipal 646.73 + .22 + 1.55 – 4.04

International Fund 1860.19 + 1.30 + 6.29 – 7.49

Science and Technology Fund 3491.24 + 1.53 + 3.23 + 8.85

Short Investment Grade 378.69 + .18 + .50 + 1.37

Short Municipal 190.16 + .05 + .15 + .37

US Government 727.12 – 1.27 – 2.09 + 5.45

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.