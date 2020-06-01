Balanced Fund 13012.44 + .79 + 2.98 – 2.31
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2319.78 + .25 + .84 + 4.58
Emerging Markets 310.62 + 2.36 + 6.06 – 14.94
Equity Income Fund 12066.23 + .42 + 4.50 – 11.75
GNMA 787.29 + .07 + .16 + 3.48
General Municipal Debt 1403.74 – .05 + .39 – 1.41
Gold Fund 381.14 + 2.96 + .68 + 20.10
High Current Yield 2196.41 + .47 + 2.33 – 6.51
High Yield Municipal 636.53 – .05 + .75 – 5.56
International Fund 1785.97 + 2.05 + 6.56 – 11.18
Science and Technology Fund 3399.26 + .51 + 2.30 + 5.98
Short Investment Grade 377.37 + .15 + .54 + 1.02
Short Municipal 189.90 + .01 + .14 + .24
US Government 735.25 – 1.00 – 1.08 + 6.64
