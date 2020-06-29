Balanced Fund 12905.49 + .90 – 2.24 – 3.11 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2355.68 – .06 + .12 + 6.20 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12905.49 + .90 – 2.24 – 3.11

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2355.68 – .06 + .12 + 6.20

Emerging Markets 332.57 + .71 + 1.57 – 8.92

Equity Income Fund 11828.13 + 1.28 – 2.43 – 13.49

GNMA 782.94 – .08 – .37 + 2.91

General Municipal Debt 1431.24 + .02 + .32 + .52

Gold Fund 386.44 + 1.10 + 2.55 + 21.78

High Current Yield 2197.51 – .49 – 1.94 – 6.47

High Yield Municipal 658.54 + .08 + .36 – 2.29

International Fund 1824.53 + .54 – .85 – 9.27

Science and Technology Fund 3502.39 + .84 – 2.18 + 9.20

Short Investment Grade 380.61 – .15 + .12 + 1.89

Short Municipal 190.66 – .01 + .12 + .64

US Government 744.13 – .07 + .17 + 7.92

