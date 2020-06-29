Balanced Fund 12905.49 + .90 – 2.24 – 3.11
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2355.68 – .06 + .12 + 6.20
Emerging Markets 332.57 + .71 + 1.57 – 8.92
Equity Income Fund 11828.13 + 1.28 – 2.43 – 13.49
GNMA 782.94 – .08 – .37 + 2.91
General Municipal Debt 1431.24 + .02 + .32 + .52
Gold Fund 386.44 + 1.10 + 2.55 + 21.78
High Current Yield 2197.51 – .49 – 1.94 – 6.47
High Yield Municipal 658.54 + .08 + .36 – 2.29
International Fund 1824.53 + .54 – .85 – 9.27
Science and Technology Fund 3502.39 + .84 – 2.18 + 9.20
Short Investment Grade 380.61 – .15 + .12 + 1.89
Short Municipal 190.66 – .01 + .12 + .64
US Government 744.13 – .07 + .17 + 7.92
-0-
