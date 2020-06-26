Balanced Fund 12775.14 – 1.33 – 2.87 – 4.09 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2357.45 + .29 + .20 + 6.28 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12775.14 – 1.33 – 2.87 – 4.09

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2357.45 + .29 + .20 + 6.28

Emerging Markets 330.76 – 1.12 + 1.66 – 9.42

Equity Income Fund 11665.02 – 2.20 – 3.66 – 14.69

GNMA 783.39 + .05 – .32 + 2.97

General Municipal Debt 1430.67 – .01 + .32 + .48

Gold Fund 378.05 – .25 + 3.99 + 19.13

High Current Yield 2205.33 – .46 – 1.65 – 6.13

High Yield Municipal 657.57 – .03 + .29 – 2.44

International Fund 1811.22 – 1.38 – .71 – 9.93

Science and Technology Fund 3454.50 – 2.52 – 2.17 + 7.70

Short Investment Grade 380.60 – .14 + .13 + 1.88

Short Municipal 190.57 – .05 + .09 + .59

US Government 744.54 + .30 + .24 + 7.98

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.