Balanced Fund 13192.28 + .30 + 1.05 – .96

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2352.63 – .01 + .68 + 6.07

Emerging Markets 328.67 + 1.02 + 3.14 – 9.99

Equity Income Fund 12111.35 + .03 + .43 – 11.42

GNMA 784.97 – .12 – .28 + 3.17

General Municipal Debt 1426.39 + .02 + .15 + .18

Gold Fund 376.82 + 3.65 + 3.84 + 18.74

High Current Yield 2240.91 – .07 + .74 – 4.62

High Yield Municipal 656.13 + .07 + .38 – 2.65

International Fund 1839.62 + .84 + 2.25 – 8.52

Science and Technology Fund 3586.73 + 1.58 + 3.90 + 11.83

Short Investment Grade 380.24 + .03 + .31 + 1.79

Short Municipal 190.42 + .01 + .03 + .51

US Government 742.83 + .01 + .05 + 7.73

