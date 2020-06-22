Balanced Fund 13192.28 + .30 + 1.05 – .96
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2352.63 – .01 + .68 + 6.07
Emerging Markets 328.67 + 1.02 + 3.14 – 9.99
Equity Income Fund 12111.35 + .03 + .43 – 11.42
GNMA 784.97 – .12 – .28 + 3.17
General Municipal Debt 1426.39 + .02 + .15 + .18
Gold Fund 376.82 + 3.65 + 3.84 + 18.74
High Current Yield 2240.91 – .07 + .74 – 4.62
High Yield Municipal 656.13 + .07 + .38 – 2.65
International Fund 1839.62 + .84 + 2.25 – 8.52
Science and Technology Fund 3586.73 + 1.58 + 3.90 + 11.83
Short Investment Grade 380.24 + .03 + .31 + 1.79
Short Municipal 190.42 + .01 + .03 + .51
US Government 742.83 + .01 + .05 + 7.73
-0-
