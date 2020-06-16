Balanced Fund 13201.09 + 1.12 – 1.42 – .89 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2342.87 + .26 + .42 + 5.63 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13201.09 + 1.12 – 1.42 – .89

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2342.87 + .26 + .42 + 5.63

Emerging Markets 322.86 + 1.32 – 2.05 – 11.59

Equity Income Fund 12303.73 + 2.02 – 3.41 – 10.01

GNMA 786.76 – .05 – .10 + 3.41

General Municipal Debt 1422.98 – .08 + .44 – .06

Gold Fund 355.22 – 2.11 – .97 + 11.94

High Current Yield 2248.35 + 1.08 – .34 – 4.30

High Yield Municipal 653.62 + .61 – 3.02

International Fund 1831.17 + 1.78 – 1.82 – 8.94

Science and Technology Fund 3525.17 + 2.12 – .06 + 9.91

Short Investment Grade 380.04 + .25 + .25 + 1.74

Short Municipal 190.38 + .09 + .49

US Government 740.25 – .29 + .32 + 7.36

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.