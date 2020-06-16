Balanced Fund 13201.09 + 1.12 – 1.42 – .89
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2342.87 + .26 + .42 + 5.63
Emerging Markets 322.86 + 1.32 – 2.05 – 11.59
Equity Income Fund 12303.73 + 2.02 – 3.41 – 10.01
GNMA 786.76 – .05 – .10 + 3.41
General Municipal Debt 1422.98 – .08 + .44 – .06
Gold Fund 355.22 – 2.11 – .97 + 11.94
High Current Yield 2248.35 + 1.08 – .34 – 4.30
High Yield Municipal 653.62 + .61 – 3.02
International Fund 1831.17 + 1.78 – 1.82 – 8.94
Science and Technology Fund 3525.17 + 2.12 – .06 + 9.91
Short Investment Grade 380.04 + .25 + .25 + 1.74
Short Municipal 190.38 + .09 + .49
US Government 740.25 – .29 + .32 + 7.36
