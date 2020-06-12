Balanced Fund 12996.30 + .80 – 2.72 – 2.43 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2325.10 – .77 + .37 + 4.82 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12996.30 + .80 – 2.72 – 2.43

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2325.10 – .77 + .37 + 4.82

Emerging Markets 323.39 + 2.19 – 1.79 – 11.44

Equity Income Fund 11986.16 + 1.43 – 5.97 – 12.34

GNMA 787.61 – .05 + .04 + 3.52

General Municipal Debt 1422.35 – .02 + .63 – .10

Gold Fund 353.73 – .82 – .09 + 11.47

High Current Yield 2221.54 + .17 – 1.55 – 5.44

High Yield Municipal 654.50 + .22 + 1.16 – 2.89

International Fund 1785.04 + .82 – 4.49 – 11.23

Science and Technology Fund 3412.66 + 1.58 – 2.66 + 6.40

Short Investment Grade 378.88 – .01 + .09 + 1.42

Short Municipal 190.35 + .01 + .14 + .48

US Government 742.72 – .24 + 1.09 + 7.72

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.