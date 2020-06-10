Balanced Fund 13359.45 – .23 + 1.35 + .30
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2331.52 – .07 + .73 + 5.11
Emerging Markets 332.50 + .87 + 2.83 – 8.94
Equity Income Fund 12564.64 – 1.36 + 1.26 – 8.11
GNMA 787.45 – .01 – .01 + 3.50
General Municipal Debt 1417.81 + .07 + .60 – .42
Gold Fund 369.49 + 3.00 + 3.63 + 16.44
High Current Yield 2246.35 – .43 + .74 – 4.39
High Yield Municipal 651.08 + .21 + 1.50 – 3.40
International Fund 1856.12 – .49 + .88 – 7.69
Science and Technology Fund 3556.64 + .83 + 2.48 + 10.89
Short Investment Grade 379.76 + .17 + .54 + 1.66
Short Municipal 190.30 + .05 + .16 + .45
US Government 744.27 + .86 + .72 + 7.94
-0-
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.