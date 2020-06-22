I-95, I-495 Express Lane tolls creep up from April lows as Covid-19 restrictions ease

Virginia’s Express Lane tolls have started creeping back up after hitting extreme lows — less than $2 on average on…

Virginia’s Express Lane tolls have started creeping back up after hitting extreme lows — less than $2 on average on the I-495 lanes in early April — as Greater Washington eases its Covid-19 restrictions and commuters begin returning to the office.

The average cost drivers paid to use the Interstate 95 Express Lanes was $6 during the first week of June. It hasn’t been that high since March, according to an investor presentation released Monday by Transurban, the company which operates the Virginia tolls. That’s between $2-$3 lower than normal for June.

The average daily trip on the I-495 Express lanes cost just under $2.40 in the first week of June, roughly half what it cost during the first week of March.

The report doesn’t give the number of trips or the revenue Transurban made from them. But the charts show the dramatic decline in tolls paid when the pandemic first took hold in the region in March and the slow and slight uptick as people returned to the Express Lanes during May…