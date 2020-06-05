How to Use Defensive Investments to Shield Your Portfolio

When a recession seems imminent, leaning into defensive stocks and market sectors can be a solid strategic move. In fact,…

When a recession seems imminent, leaning into defensive stocks and market sectors can be a solid strategic move.

In fact, taking a defensive investing approach is sometimes the best offense when market turbulence has you concerned about how to manage your portfolio.

“Defensive investments are designed to limit the amount of risk that a person takes in their portfolio,” says Josh Simpson, an investment advisor representative with Lake Advisory Group in Lady Lake, Florida.

This approach centers on choosing investments that are typically less susceptible to stock market volatility. For example, rather than betting on growth stocks during an economic slowdown, you might shift to bonds or dividend-paying stocks instead.

Defensive investments can help investors win more by losing less, says Tim Bray, senior portfolio manager of private markets for GuideStone Capital Management, and not just during downturns.

[Read: How to Use Gold as an Investment in a Bear Market.]

“While the benefits of a defensive investment are most obvious during times of market volatility, investors should consider allocating a permanent portion of their portfolio to defensive investments,” Bray says. Doing so could help you stay committed to your investment strategy over the long term and avoid knee-jerk reactions to market movements.

Before putting a defensive investing approach to work in your portfolio, there a few key things to know:

— Defensive investments aren’t risk-free.

— Timing matters.

— Don’t become hyper-focused on dividends.

— Be prepared to adjust.

Defensive Investments Aren’t Risk-Free

An investment can be labeled as defensive based on its nature and how it performs during periods of increased stock market volatility. But under that umbrella exists a wide array of investment options.

Those include defensive stocks, sector mutual funds, corporate and government bonds, precious metals and cash. That being said, it’s important to understand how risk levels vary across different defensive securities.

“There are a lot of different defensive investments out there, and they aren’t all created equal; some have more risk than others,” says Shane Brosnan, partner at BML Wealth Management.

Brosnan says investments such as money markets, certificates of deposit and U.S. Treasurys are ultraconservative. Risk increases as you move toward investment-grade bonds, bond funds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and certain blue-chip stocks.

Investing defensively and diversely means following an often-repeated piece of investment advice: Know what you own. And second to that, know how what you own furthers your investment goals.

“The best defensive investments for challenging economic times are those that bring the greatest diversification into a portfolio while still allowing the portfolio to achieve its long-term objectives,” Bray says.

Timing Matters

Timing can play a part in determining when and how to include defensive investments in your portfolio. First, it’s important to consider where investing defensively fits within the broader economic landscape.

Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners in Bethesda, Maryland, says it might make sense to be aggressive in purchasing defensive stocks ahead of a recession, while the middle of a market correction is the time for caution.

“In a way, buying defensive stocks before problems arise is a bit like buying an umbrella when clouds darken, rather than in the middle of a downpour,” Bailey says. “Essentially, defensive stocks generally get more expensive as a worsening economy rattles markets.”

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Some defensive sectors may also perform better in the initial stages of a recession compared with others. For instance, consumer staples, health care and utilities may be safe bets at the beginning to middle of a recession. As the economy begins to pick up, those sectors may give way to financials and consumer cyclical stocks.

Timing defensive investments also matters in terms of where you are on your personal investing path. The closer you get to retirement, the more you may veer toward a defensive investing stance.

“At this stage in life, you’re more concerned about the preservation of your investments and maintaining your current cash flow and lifestyle versus what return you will get on your investment,” Brosnan says.

Dialing back risk with defensive stocks and other investments in the early years of retirement can help insulate you against sequence of returns risk, Brosnan says. This means experiencing large negative returns while drawing down investment income.

Don’t Become Hyper-Focused on Dividends

Dividend-paying stocks can generate income while carrying less risk than growth stocks. But if you’re investing defensively because a recession is on the horizon or is already underway, it’s important to keep those dividends in perspective.

Focusing on the absolute highest dividend or income-producing investment can be problematic, says Jennifer K. DeSisto, chief investment officer at Anchor Capital Advisors.

That’s because in an economic environment in which companies are seeing widespread drops in revenue across the board, dividends may be reduced or eliminated entirely as a cost-saving measure.

“The positives of defensive investments are that they are generally stable across most market environments, perform much better than other asset classes in down markets and tend to have dividends or income,” DeSisto says. But investing defensively on the basis of dividend yield alone could backfire if those payouts aren’t sustainable.

It goes back to the importance of diversifying across different asset classes when taking a defensive position. By not putting all of your investment eggs in one dividend basket, you can better spread out risk and improve your return potential.

If you’re unsure how to start investing in defensive stocks, a slow and steady approach can win the race.

Bailey says this can be done by starting with small positions in a few different defensive stocks, such as ones in the health care or consumer staples sectors. Over time, you can begin branching out to include other defensive sectors while simultaneously increasing your portfolio positions.

Be Prepared to Adjust

Like any other investment strategy, taking a defensive approach isn’t foolproof. You may find it necessary to shift your portfolio’s asset allocation as economic conditions and your individual needs change.

Including investments that are defensive in nature should be part of a well-rounded diversification strategy that fits your risk tolerance, timeline for investing and overall goals. At the same time, you should be aware of how the market is trending to gauge how well a defensive play is likely to perform.

[See: 7 Strategies to Reduce Portfolio Risk.]

However, Simpson says the biggest mistake you can make with defensive investing is to completely change your investing strategy to be counterintuitive to your objectives.

“If you’re an aggressive investor, for example, and enjoy taking risk, then switching your entire portfolio doesn’t make much sense because eventually you’re going to be upset with your portfolio’s performance,” he says.

Finally, it’s also important to avoid mistaking a defensive investment for a guaranteed investment, Brosnan says. “While defensive investments may help to reduce losses in volatile markets, they should not be expected to eliminate losses completely.”

More from U.S. News

7 Best Closed-End Funds of 2020

10 Best ETFs for Value Investors

7 Best Schwab Mutual Funds for Your Retirement Account

How to Use Defensive Investments to Shield Your Portfolio originally appeared on usnews.com