How to Stretch Meat Recipes

During a recent shopping mission to the supermarket under full commando gear and mask, I took a double take when I came upon the meat section. It looked sparser than the toilet paper aisle. There’s currently a run on meat and poultry. It’s not due to a lack of supply of farm animals, but rather an inability to process the animals into streaks, hamburger, pork chops and chicken breasts.

“During this COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a short-term reduction in the processing of meat and poultry due to the shut down and reconfiguration of these packing plants in order to appropriately protect workers,” claims Marianne Smith Edge, registered dietitian and founder of the AgriNutrition Edge, which works with food and agriculture companies. Unfortunately, this meat shortage is likely going to cause the price per pound of meat and chicken to rise at a time when the consumer’s food budget may be tighter due to less income coming into the home.

Sticking with my ” when life gives you lemons, you make lemon zest” mantra, this can be a great opportunity to realign the portions on your plate to mimic that of the iconic MyPlate, which was released almost a decade ago by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

MyPlate is a visual, healthy reminder that about half of your dinner plate should be loaded with healthy produce, with another quarter from grains and the remaining quarter from protein-rich foods such as meat, poultry, fish or plant-based sources such as beans.

Unfortunately, according to a survey conducted by the International Food Information Council, Americans are still piling their plates with hefty amounts from the protein group at the expense of fruits and veggies.

You don’t have to give up eating lean meat and poultry during this short-term supply issue, but rather, don’t make them the focus of your meal. Consider adjusting your plate and recipes to downsize the protein group and beef up the other plant-based groups.

When I made my homemade chili recipe this weekend, I used 50% less ground turkey but loaded up the slow cooker with more beans along with extra canned corn. The result: a crowd pleasing, produce-forward chili that still fed an army but with less meat and costly ingredients.

Hungry for more ideas? Here are eight other dinner ideas from culinary dietitians:

Roasted Chicken

NYC-based chef and registered dietitian nutritionist Abbie Gellman recommends roasting a whole chicken, which is less pricey per pound than chicken pieces, with onions, carrots, potatoes and other root vegetables in a pan. This automatically provides delicious chicken and roasted vegetables for dinner, plus leftover chicken to be used in other meals during the week. (See below.)

Chicken Stir-Fry

Let veggies be the star of a chicken stir-fry instead of the bird, says registered dietitian nutritionist Jackie Newgent, who is author of “The Clean & Simple Diabetes Cookbook.” She recommends adding sliced mushrooms to the saute pan to add a meaty texture, along with snow peas and any leftover veggies in the refrigerator. Toss in cooked buckwheat soba noodles or whole-wheat linguine for a hefty meal combo that will provide leftovers for the next day.

Chicken Fajitas

Author and registered dietitian nutritionist Rosanne Rust, who also blogs at Chew-The-Facts, stretches one chicken breast to serve two to three people by slicing and sauteing it with tons of sliced bell peppers and onions and then serving it in a whole wheat tortilla topped with shredded cheese. You will end up with a colorful, high-fiber, satisfying meal with lots of vitamin C, A and other antioxidants, according to Rust.

Mama’s Petite Meatballs

Registered dietitian nutritionist Nicole Rodriguez, who’s based in the New York metro area, doesn’t want to mess with her mama’s famous meatballs, so she molds them into smaller balls to spread the family favorite farther. She serves them with a hearty green salad tossed with protein-packed drained, canned chickpeas and some feta cheese and walnuts.

Potato Veggie Meatballs

Montana-based Dayle Hayes, registered dietitian and fruit and veggie ambassador at Produce for Better Health, mixes shredded carrots, potatoes and onions in a ratio of 60% lean beef to 40% veggies, along with a beaten egg and herbs, before baking. That’s what I call plant-forward meatballs.

Mini Muffin Meatloaf

Bonnie Taub-Dix, registered dietitian nutritionist and author of “Read It Before You Eat It — Taking You from Label to Table,” adds 11/2 cups of chopped mixed veggies, such as onions, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower and zucchini, to two pounds of ground turkey, along with seasonings such as turmeric, curry and garlic, for a massive meatloaf.

To stretch the portions, she evenly divides the mixture into a muffin tin, baking 24 mini-loaves at a time. Everyone gets their own loaf along with a serving of grains and a salad.

Pork Roll Ups

Libby Mills, registered dietitian nutritionist and an Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics spokesperson, stretches a pork tenderloin by slicing it into 11/2 inch-thick rounds and then pounding each piece with a meat cleaver to create a cutlet at a fraction of the cost.

She then rolls each cutlet around a mixture of chopped spinach, diced apples and cinnamon-clove seasoning, and then she bakes them. This masterpiece makes a visually attractive serving with an ample portion of protein stuffed with both vegetables and fruits.

Shredded Pork Tacos

Boston-based registered dietitian Kara Lydon, owner of Kara Lydon Nutrition and the Foodie Dietitian blog, adds equal amounts of both cooked shredded pork and brown rice for filling carnitas tacos. Adding brown rice packs in a nutrient punch with fiber, B vitamins, magnesium and selenium. Don’t forget a veggie side.

