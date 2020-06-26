How to Retire in France

France is a country of superlatives, including sumptuous food and wine and prodigal art and fashion. From beautiful and romantic…

France is a country of superlatives, including sumptuous food and wine and prodigal art and fashion. From beautiful and romantic cities to charming rural settings, France is among the places with the highest quality of life in the world. While retirement in Paris can be expensive, retirement in France can be more accessible than you might imagine.

Retirement in France is More Affordable Than You Think

Some of the best France has to offer comes free. Picnics in the Luxembourg Gardens, long walks along the Seine and afternoons lost among the cobblestones of the Latin Quarter don’t cost a sou. Most museums, including the Louvre and the Musée d’Orsay, forgo admission fees one day a month. The Metro will transport you from restaurant to nightclub or from museum to café for less than $2, and even the chicest Parisians don’t mind using it for transport around the city.

Paris is a never-ending feast of gallery openings, special performances, exhibitions and celebrations, many available for little cost. You can join conversation groups, discussion groups, book clubs and even cooking classes for free. You can enjoy prix fixe meals for $25 or less, and you can spend hours in a café, seeing and being seen, for the price of a single café au lait.

The more practical necessities of life don’t come free, but they are more affordable than you might imagine. You can purchase a cable TV, internet and phone plan for $50 that allows for free calls to anywhere in Europe and North America.

France’s Diverse Lifestyle Choices

France is remarkably geographically diverse, from sophisticated urban centers to quaint rural villages, and sparkling beachside towns to Alpine mountain settings.

You could settle in Occitanie and embrace the best of country life in the south of France. This region boasts historic and romantic cities and towns, varied outdoor recreation opportunities and more than 300 sunny days a year.

You could try out life in Morbihan, a mostly rural area on the southern coast of Brittany seldom visited by non-French tourists. Life here is centered around the Gulf of Morbihan, and the coastline is worthy of exploration. The expat community in Morbihan is small, but if you’re proficient in French, it’s an excellent base for cultured and sophisticated coastal living.

Annecy, a mountain town also known as the Pearl of the French Alps, would make a phenomenal home base. The centuries-old town is like Disneyland come to life. In summer, life revolves around the crystal blue lake at the city’s center. In winter, the focus is the snowy Alpine peaks all around. Annecy appeals to nature lovers, museum aficionados, foodies, adrenaline junkies and fashionistas all at the same time.

You could call ground zero of refined Western culture your home by setting yourself up in Paris. With hundreds of museums and galleries, a lively café culture and a revered cuisine, plus space to breathe in sprawling parks and woodlands, Paris can be the ultimate retire overseas dream.

Learn to Speak French

In parts of France with a heavy tourist presence, including Paris, you can count on finding someone who speaks English, meaning you don’t have to learn to speak French if you don’t want to. If you’d like to live in this country but have no interest in learning a new language, Paris is where you can find English-language news services, bookstores, religious associations and a large English-speaking expat community.

Outside Paris and in more rural settings, it’s less likely that waiters, shopkeepers and tellers in the local bank will speak English. To make the most of French country life, you’ll want to make an effort to learn at least conversational French.

Public Transportation in France

As with learning French, whether or not you’ll need to invest in owning a car will be determined by where you settle. The best way to get around Paris is on foot. When your feet tire out, you can get on a bus or the Metro or grab a bicycle or a scooter. All of these options are available across the city for the cost of a few euro. Having a car in Paris would be an unnecessary expense.

However, if you live in the south of France, a car will help you take advantage of all that this part of the country has to offer. France’s domestic road network is well maintained, and you can easily connect to other destinations in Europe along the excellent highway system. Note that gas prices are higher in France than in the United States, so getting around by car can add significantly to your budget.

France has well-established train systems that make it easy to travel around the country and throughout Europe. The domestic rail, called SNCF, is easy to navigate, affordable and fast, and fares are reduced by 25% for senior travelers.

Becoming a Resident of France

Americans can stay in France for up to 90 days as a tourist. No visa or permit is required, and you can travel beyond France anywhere in the Schengen Zone during this period. To stay in France beyond the tourist window, you’ll need to prove you can support yourself financially and show proof of health insurance.

You must begin the French residency process from your home country. If you haven’t, you’ll be required to leave France, go back home, then return to France after you’ve obtained the appropriate stamp in your passport. This process provides you with a one-year, long-stay visa. You may be able to extend a long-stay visa with the local authorities in France to permanent resident status.

Watch Out for Taxes in France

In France you’ll pay taxes to the central government only. There are no state or county taxes. While figuring French tax can be complicated, the amount of tax you’re likely to end up paying in total between taxes paid to France and taxes paid to the United States should be roughly the same as what you’re paying in tax now, thanks to the tax treaty in place between the two countries, which eliminates the risk of double taxation.

Health Care in France

The health care in France is among the world’s best, and it can be possible to access this top-notch health care for free. However, you’ll need to show proof of insurance when applying for a long-stay visa and to keep this insurance for the first five years of living in France. After this, you can apply to take part in the public system. To qualify, you’ll need to be employed in France, self-employed and making the necessary contributions or of retirement age.

