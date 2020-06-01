How to Prep for Law School Over the Summer

Congratulations! You got into law school, you made your deposit and you lit a beautiful Memorial Day bonfire of your…

Congratulations! You got into law school, you made your deposit and you lit a beautiful Memorial Day bonfire of your LSAT prep books. Now what?

It’s hard for anyone to imagine experiencing the first semester of law school, but this year is particularly hazy. Universities are waiting as long as possible to decide whether to reopen campuses despite the risks of the coronavirus pandemic, with contingency plans for remote classes.

This uncertainty is troubling because the first year of law school is as important as it is intimidating. One thing that eases this gauntlet is the camaraderie of a close-knit campus and the study groups, activities and chance encounters that germinate lifelong friendships, romances, shared interests and enmities. Fortunately, lawyers are problem-solvers at heart, undaunted by unknowns and unclear precedents.

The first year of law school is not a trial run. Grades matter. They play a key role in securing summer internships and ultimately job offers with law firms, justice sector agencies and public interest organizations. And unlike in college, it’s hard to ensure good grades and hard to gauge your academic performance until your grades come back.

[READ: What to Expect as a First Year Law Student.]

Thus, it’s worth using the summer before law school to hit the ground running in four key areas:

— Seek advice.

— Make a plan.

— Set goals.

— Get the basics.

Seek Advice

Legal education has evolved rapidly in recent decades, from integrating online research and communication tools to creating an inclusive campus environment. The advice of an old family friend who went to law school ages ago or the vivid portrait of author Scott Turow’s “One L” won’t prepare you for law school in the 21 st century.

Instead, ask current law students or recent alumni for advice. If you don’t know any, try to identify current students through campus activities that interest you, or ask your admissions office to put you in touch with someone who shares your interests. They may prove more helpful and encouraging than you imagine if approached with respect, courtesy and focused questions.

Make a Plan

The workload may be heavy, but law classes are manageable with diligent daily work. Reflect on what conditions have brought out your best performance as a student and worker. What time of day do you feel most focused? Where do you like to get work done? What keeps you motivated? What distractions are your kryptonite?

[READ: How to Prepare for First-Year Law School Classes.]

Your first year will involve more reading than you have likely ever encountered, unless you previously attended graduate school or found yourself marooned for months in a library. If that concerns you, consider learning speed-reading techniques and practicing how to digest dense information.

Set Goals

Many law students come from liberal arts colleges and research universities that encourage broad curiosity rather than direct career advancement. In contrast, law school is a professional school. Whether or not you ultimately practice law, law school is meant to move you forward on your career path.

Defining career goals ahead of time can help you make the most of law school through classes, interactions with professors, extracurricular activities and career services. And when the going gets rough, goals can keep you on course. Even if you don’t know the possibilities that law school may open up for your career, it is worth giving thought to what kind of career would fit your interests and lifestyle.

Get the Basics

The Socratic method commonly used in 1L lectures has its merits, but it can leave you more confused than informed, as many of Socrates’ ancient Athenian sparring partners lamented. Rather than proceed through the civil trial process the way a biology class might cover the stages of cell mitosis, a law school civil procedure class might use real and hypothetical cases to explore the rules’ nuances and gray areas. It will be up to you to stitch the threads together by making outlines based on your notes and readings, including explanatory materials like commercial outlines and summaries.

[Read: The Impact of the Coronavirus on Legal Education.]

Why not get a head start? Familiarize yourself with the basic concepts of 1L classes like civil procedure, criminal law, torts, property, contracts and legal writing. There are plenty of books, online guides and videos available. Without the pressure of homework and impending exams, you can explore these subjects at your own pace. You might even consider taking an online 1L prep course.

In just a few short months, you will find yourself a typically overwhelmed law student, whether in a classroom or in an online class Zoom conference. Considering the marathon ahead, take the summer to rest up — but don’t miss the chance to get a head start.

More from U.S. News

How to Weigh Competing Law School Acceptances

Advice for Aspiring Lawyers About Diversity in Law School

How to Choose a Law School If You Can’t Tour Campus Due to Coronavirus

How to Prep for Law School Over the Summer originally appeared on usnews.com