How to Make 4 Meals With 1 Chicken

Most of us enjoyed a lot more home cooking in recent months. And we may be growing tired of our food repertoire and are looking to add new flavors and variety.

But changing it up may be as simple as preparing those familiar foods in a different way. I did a scavenger hunt in my kitchen to uncover the appliances that I haven’t used in a while and decided to contact a friend who’s a chef to get some ideas on how to make the best use of the equipment on my counters and shelves. So although summer camps may be canceled, here are some ideas for an appliance boot camp to retool your recipes.

I went through my cabinets and found four appliances to showcase:

— Pressure cooker. My mother always used her pressure cooker for hearty soups, and now we have Instapots that work in a similar way. A pressure cooker is a great way to make turkey breast, mashed potatoes, rice, wings, brisket and even ribs.

— Panini press/George Foreman grill. A panini press makes a great sandwich, but can also make omelets, fish and even veggies such as asparagus.

— Slow cooker. A slow cooker frees up your prep time in the evening, but can also be put to use at night to prep breakfast of oatmeal, grits or rice. It’s also great for baked beans, chili, stews and pulled pork or chicken BBQ.

— Food processor/blender. Blenders are fine for smoothies, but also lend themselves to soups, hummus, baby food or even pico de gallo.

Prep the Chicken

I reached out to Garnett Livingston, a chef in Pittsburgh and owner of La Maison dining. He came up with a way to use four appliances to create four recipes using one whole, uncooked chicken.

The first step will be to cut the chicken, separating the meat from the carcass. You can choose to refrigerate or freeze the breast meat, as well as the thighs. The breast meat, thighs and drumsticks will keep for one to two days in the refrigerator from date of purchase and nine months in the freezer. You’ll use the chicken carcass for the chicken stock recipe.

Chicken Stock: Pressure Cooker

Ingredients:

— 1 whole chicken carcass.

— 1 whole onion, peeled and halved.

— 2 large carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces.

— 2 celery ribs.

— 1 bay leaf.

— A few sprigs of parsley.

— 10 cups of water.

Heat a pressure cooker on medium-high heat. Add a small amount of oil and a peeled and halved onion. Cook onion for five minutes and add carrots, celery ribs and the chicken carcass, and brown for another five minutes. Add water, bay leaf, parsley and simmer.

Place the lid on the pressure cooker and lock it. Once steam comes out of the lid, reduce heat slightly and cook for 20 minutes. Turn the heat off, allow the pot to cool until the lid is able to be unlocked.

Once cool, season as desired. Pull the meat from the bones and use for other recipes — like the chicken salad recipe below. Stock can be refrigerated for three days or frozen for a few months.

Juicy Chicken Breast: Panini Press

Ingredients:

— Raw chicken breast from the whole chicken, skin removed.

— 1 lemon, juice and the zest.

— 1 clove garlic, minced.

— 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning.

— 2 tablespoons olive oil.

— Salt/pepper.

Combine chicken, lemon juice and zest, garlic, seasoning, olive oil, salt and pepper in a zip-close bag and marinate for 30 minutes in the refrigerator. While the chicken marinates, heat the panini press or grill. Remove chicken from the bag and drain. Place chicken on the panini press or grill and close the lid.

Press down slightly for 10 seconds to achieve a good sear on both sides and cook for 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and cook for another 5 minutes, or until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees F. You can slice the chicken breast in half horizontally almost all the way through and it will cook faster.

Serve with a pesto sauce and penne pasta, or on top of a salad or topped with spaghetti sauce and a little Parmesan cheese.

French-Style Braised Chicken: Slow Cooker

Ingredients:

— Raw chicken thighs and drumsticks from the whole chicken (skin on).

— 1 whole onion, peeled and cut into small pieces.

— 4 large carrots, peeled cut into 1-inch pieces.

— 6 small red potatoes, cut into quarters.

— 3 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed.

— 4 springs of parsley.

— Fresh thyme or rosemary.

— Bay leaf.

— 1 tablespoon tomato paste.

— 2 cups of the homemade stock.

— 2 cups cold water.

— Salt/pepper.

Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat a large pan and sear the chicken legs and thighs for five minutes, skin-side down until brown. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside.

To the pan, add the onions, carrots and potatoes and brown for five minutes. Add the garlic. Remove vegetables from the pan and set aside. To this same pan, add the stock water and tomato paste until simmering.

In the slow cooker, add the vegetables, then chicken and the stock/water mixture. Add the herbs, salt and pepper to taste. Place the lid on the slow cooker and cook about three hours — or until chicken is tender and cooked through, and the internal temperature is 165 degrees F. This dish is a complete meal with the chicken, vegetables and potatoes, but can be served with a side of green beans, asparagus, mixed greens or sliced tomatoes .

Chicken Salad: Food Processor

Ingredients:

— The chicken meat from the carcass, about 1 cup.

— 1/8 cup of mayonnaise.

— 1 celery rib chopped.

— 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard.

— 1 tablespoon parsley, chopped.

— 1 teaspoon lemon juice.

— Salt/pepper.

Place all ingredients in the food processor and pulse a few times. Scrap the sides and pulse a few more times until well blended. If desired, add in slivered almonds or dried cranberries. You could also add in shredded carrots and sliced grapes. Serve on toasted wheat bread, or in a red or green pepper or on top of a bed of spring greens.

