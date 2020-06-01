How to Bridge a Financial Aid Gap This Fall

Families’ need for financial aid to pay for college in the coming academic year is likely to increase dramatically, experts…

Families’ need for financial aid to pay for college in the coming academic year is likely to increase dramatically, experts say, but not every college has the resources to bridge the gap.

As parents and students experience job losses, furloughs and pay cuts, many will turn to college financial aid offices for additional need-based aid. But colleges themselves are experiencing financial challenges after the higher education world was turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic that brought the economy to a screeching halt in March.

Gaps between the cost of attendance and the amount of financial aid a college is able to offer existed before this economic downturn, as only a few colleges promise to cover 100% of a student’s financial need. But this year has brought a new intensity to the problem, says Daniel Blednick, director of college guidance at TEAK Fellowship, a nonprofit organization that serves students from low-income families in New York City.

Some students may be more affected than others depending on the college they attend. Colleges with smaller endowments, schools that have less-generous financial aid policies and those that are heavily dependent upon international students who likely will not be returning to U.S. campuses this fall, for example, may be in a more difficult financial position.

“For these colleges, we are seeing definite gaps in financial aid awards for high-need students, and many of these gaps are insurmountable for these students and their families,” Blednick wrote in an email. “To be fair, we saw gaps in financial aid awards from these institutions pre-COVID, but this spring the gaps seemed even larger than usual.”

Families of both prospective and current college students will, in many cases, have the same set of options to cover gaps that were available before the pandemic: They can consider borrowing the maximum federal direct loan amount, taking out Parent PLUS loans or private student loans, or seeking a part-time job to work while in school.

Taking out excessive loans, however, is not an option Blednick recommends. Instead, he says low-income students who experience a significant financial aid gap should consider choosing a more affordable college or attending a community college and later transferring to a four-year school with more generous aid options.

“While this scenario is very challenging for a student to accept, particularly after setting their sights on attending a residential college for as long as they can remember, when they see the true long-term financial impact on their family (of a PLUS loan, for example) students will usually understand that they, too, will need to make sacrifices during this unprecedented time in history,” Blednick says.

But students should not sacrifice their education entirely, says Christine Chu, a college counselor at IvyWise, a New York-based education consulting company.

The upcoming fall semester still holds many uncertainties and questions about the most basic elements of students’ college plans: What financial aid will be available? Will classes be held in person or online? Will students live on campus?

Amid all of the disruptions, Chu says she fears students will choose not to go to college at all. In fact, a survey conducted by higher education research and marketing firm SimpsonScarborough found that colleges may see an enrollment decline of up to 20% this fall.

“What I wouldn’t consider is if they have an offer or offers from universities and turn them down and say, ‘I’m just not going to college at all for now, I’m just going to go later,'” Chu says. “Once you turn it down, there’s no guarantee of an offer when you apply again.”

Instead, she suggests students consider requesting a deferral or taking a gap year. In the past, she says , students have typically taken this route to engage in military service or to travel for a year before college, for example.

“This year, however, students may be considering it for financial reasons. It’s good to take that moment to pause and consider if it makes sense to take a gap year or deferral. Think about your overall goals,” she says, and talk with a financial aid officer or an admissions staff member before making a final decision.

There may also be some unique relief options for returning students experiencing a financial aid gap for the coming school year, says Jim Anderson, an independent college and financial aid planner and founder of Making College Worth It based in Georgia. An increasing number of colleges have announced a freeze on tuition prices in recent weeks, and Anderson says schools may also offer more financial aid to those who submit appeals as colleges seek to ensure they reach their enrollment goals.

“The resources at most colleges are going to be limited,” Anderson says. But he suggests families submit appeals for more financial aid if there is a gap or consider having the student transfer to another college, noting that students may be able to get a generous transfer scholarship at some colleges.

Others are offering emergency funding or delaying tuition payment deadlines to give families more flexibility.

Central Michigan University President Robert O. Davies, for example, says the school will increase its merit aid and need-based aid options and allow deferred tuition and housing payments for the fall semester until November. Davidson College in North Carolina will offer most students, including incoming freshmen, the option to defer payments for the fall semester for up to a year.

In spite of all of the current uncertainty, Chu urges students and families not to get discouraged.

“Things don’t look terribly good at this point, but we’ve got a long way to go and we don’t know how things will play out this fall,” Chu says. “Don’t give up on your hopes and dreams even though things are hard right now. This process is altered, there are challenges, but most universities will remain committed to educating students — and students need to be more prepared than ever.”

