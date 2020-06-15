How to Ace the STAR Interview Method

Advertisements for mutual funds and other investment products usually include the legal boilerplate statement that “past performance is not a…

Advertisements for mutual funds and other investment products usually include the legal boilerplate statement that “past performance is not a guarantee of future results.” When it comes to selecting employees through interviewing, the opposite is true.

The candidate’s past experiences and the insight derived from them are key evidence of the future contributions that the employee will make. Contemporary interviewing practices increasingly include the use of the behavioral interview technique. A wise job candidate will prepare for the likelihood of such an interview by employing the STAR method.

The STAR method is described by an acronym to organize an answer to an open-ended behavioral question. Most of these questions begin with statements like:

“Tell me about a time when you had to manage a team.”

“Describe for me a time when you had to discipline an employee.”

“Tell me about an analytical project where you made a difference.”

Note that these questions refer to the candidate’s professional past but only insofar as the answer sheds light on likely future actions. An unprepared applicant will rack his or her brain to think of a situation that can be used as an answer. A smart job seeker will have anticipated the likely questions and prepare accordingly. Then, using the STAR method as an outline, they can give an answer that is responsive, persuasive and impressive.

The elements of the STAR response are:

Situation

By thinking like a journalist or a storyteller, you can set the stage and grab the interviewer’s attention. The who, what, when and where framework is a good starting point for describing the situation. Where were you working, at what point in your career did this take place and who were the key people involved? Use an economy of words and avoid unrelated details. Speak in such a way that the listener can relate to and find interesting. Examples include:

“I had just started with XYZ Corporation in Chicago. We were a leading manufacturer of after-market car mufflers. I was hired as director of digital media and it was my second job after college. It was the first time I was responsible for supervising a team of three.”

“About five years ago, a former boss of mine asked if I would join the sales force she was building at a new customer relationship management software company. She needed someone who could rapidly build an enterprise practice in the health care space.”

Task

The task is your understanding of your mission or purpose. In other words, what was the problem you were trying to solve in your role or in this example? Pick a story that will underscore one of your current abilities or skills.

“My task overall was to modernize the digital marketing activity at this 80-year-old family business. One important component was social media marketing. In this case, I designed, deployed and measured the success of the company’s first social media campaign.”

“The company had determined that it was underperforming in Latin America. My task was to design versions of the product in Spanish and Portuguese and then plan for the relaunch in 12 new markets within six months of my starting.”

Action

This section is where you describe in detail what you did to accomplish the task. Note that this is not the time to use passive voice or too much “we.” It is desirable to explain your approach to teamwork, but don’t be afraid to take credit for your role.

“I planned and executed a program that included car enthusiast influencer marketing, articles in the automotive press, participation in online car chat groups and traditional SEO/SEM activity.”

“My launch plan included three components. I planned each, acquired buy-in from other key stakeholders and recruited the team that would execute my plan.”

Result

The final part of the STAR interview response method is where the applicant can offer a summary of what they learned from the experience. Ideally, this insight should clearly point to a piece of wisdom or capability that could be applied in the future.

“The campaign was very effective, and we saw revenue growth 13.5% higher than the prior period. The overall return on investment was 3.6% and we made the program part of our regular marketing plan for the next three years. I learned the importance of coordinating multiple efforts, careful measurement, high quality creativity and adjusting on the go. In fact, the next four projects I led enjoyed similar excellent outcomes based on my adherence to those disciplines.”

“The key to our success was stress-testing the campaign message against a number of different cultural and market segment perspectives. We realized that we were favoring urban millennials to the alienation of our core traditional rural supporter.”

Tell a Story

Humans relate to each other by telling stories. Behavioral questions and their responses, when organized by the STAR method, provide the job applicant with the opportunity to connect with the interviewer and the organization by telling stories in a manner that underscores the candidate’s fit for the position. A clean and concise response will favorably impress the interviewer both in content and delivery.

Preparation

The STAR interview response method is an excellent tool, but its success depends on careful preparation from the job seeker. Before applying for any job, the candidate must carefully consider their job fit thesis, the reasons they are the best person for the job. For example, if the position is a staff accountant, one may determine that the keys for success are attention to detail, accounting skills, work ethic and affability. The applicant for that job must be prepared, using the STAR method, to provide answers to questions that highlight each of those success prerequisites for the job.

It may sound unduly philosophical or Zen, but self-knowledge is a key element of job search success. The best way to convey ability, willingness and fit is to use the STAR method to tell professional and personal anecdotes that support your job fit thesis.

