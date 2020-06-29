How This Architect Helps Hospitals Handle an Influx of Coronavirus Patients

Almost 20 years ago, David Vincent helped design an emergency department facility specially equipped to respond to pandemics, natural disasters…

Almost 20 years ago, David Vincent helped design an emergency department facility specially equipped to respond to pandemics, natural disasters and terrorist attacks. A principal at the HKS design firm in Dallas, Vincent was the lead architect on a federally funded initiative with MedStar Washington Hospital Center, called Project ER One.

The intent of the design team, which was guided by input from three ED physicians — one military, one urban and one specializing in informatics — was to envision ideal spaces and protocols for medical facilities faced with managing a flood of patients in worst-case emergency scenarios like COVID-19. The plans included staff protection zones, surge capacity accommodations and readily available diagnostic and treatment technology.

“After 9/11, we tried to get additional federal funding to build these next generation all-risk-ready EDs in hospitals,” says Vincent, 62, who has been working on emergency department designs for 37 years. “But the government chose not to fund the project further.”

A number of hospitals have implemented at least some of the designs and recommendations, including MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, and Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, Missouri. But cost has been a deterrent.

Lately, as COVID-19 has swept the country, Vincent and the HKS team have been hired by the federal government, states, cities, and health systems to retrofit hospitals and ramp up capacity. In the Miami area, for example, where the virus is currently on the rise, they’ve been enlisted by the Memorial Healthcare System to determine how best to use existing spaces in five hospitals to accommodate the anticipated influx of patients. They’ve been called on to help convert spaces like convention centers into field hospitals and have developed guidelines for converting hotels and high schools to temporary treatment facilities for lower acuity COVID-19 patients.

To increase the number of beds for patients who don’t need intensive care, the HKS plan erects temporary walls to create intake centers, triage areas and hospital rooms. At Memorial, these spaces have been placed in conference rooms and auditoriums. “In these and other areas, we’ve worked on ways of keeping the air circulating to reduce the spread of the airborne virus and provide space for necessary equipment,” Vincent says. The result is 350 additional beds.

In Oklahoma, HKS was selected by the United States Army Corps of Engineers to turn unused space at two hospital systems into temporary quarters for COVID-19 patients. In Tulsa, the patient capacity has been increased by an additional 125 beds, and in Oklahoma City, 110 new beds have been added along with a telehealth center to assess patients in rural areas.

Another project involved a 15-day conversion of a convention center in a Detroit suburb to a temporary field hospital with 250 beds. The team also repurposed a vacant part of a Maryland prison, making room for 192 beds for inmates who would need to be separated from the rest of the prisoners.

When battling airborne infectious diseases, Vincent notes, air circulation management is a critical factor because if handled badly, it can accelerate the spread of the disease to everyone in the building. That means creating negative air pressure in rooms with infected patients. Fresh air from outside is supplied to the room and is filtered before being exhausted back outdoors. For infectious diseases that spread through surface contact, a plan for one-way traffic flow from station to station can prevent staffers who become contaminated in one area from back-tracking and contaminating a clean part of the unit.

“Unfortunately, very few hospitals have these capabilities, which were recommended in the original ER One plan,” Vincent says.

During his days working from home, Vincent has established a system of moving around to four locations in his house and in the backyard, which gives him a sense of progress along with the change of scenery. He lives with his wife and his 26-year-old son Christian, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia; the couple’s other two children are also grown. They worry that Christian’s risk of being infected is high, since he isn’t able to comply with wearing a mask and repeatedly washing his hands. At the same time, they are concerned about their daughter-in-law, who is battling breast cancer and is also at heightened risk.

As Vincent looks forward, one priority is to design spaces for mental health patients. “Christian has changed the way I look at everything, particularly the way I design for vulnerable patients,” he says. In fact, two mental health facilities in Texas, which have recently broken ground, have added infectious isolation rooms as added protection.

It would almost be negligent to design future hospitals without enhancing the capability for treating pandemics, Vincent says. “If health care systems and the government won’t fund what is needed, what will we do when the next global health crisis rears its head?”

