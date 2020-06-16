How Technology Can Help Advisors Better Serve Clients

Wealth strategist Fred Hubler wanted to use technology to improve client services at the same time as reducing his costs.…

Wealth strategist Fred Hubler wanted to use technology to improve client services at the same time as reducing his costs.

Around three years ago, the president of Creative Capital Wealth Management Group in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, created the Milestone Clarification Process, a retainer-based financial planning system.

Hubler’s firm implemented workflows for each step in the process, with an eye on optimizing service for particular groups of clients, including executives, business owners and retirees.

The Milestone Clarification Process, which he trademarked, allowed his firm to optimize its customer relationship management system, helping his team use the right piece of software at each step in a client’s financial plan.

“We are down to three real people in the office, from six, and have almost doubled our practice,” Hubler says on his firm’s ability to streamline the planning process for clients.

For advisors like Hubler who are looking to make cost-saving measures, there are a few tools and other programs to look at:

— Financial advisor planning software.

— Client knowledge tools.

— Document managing software.

— Integrating software programs.

Financial Advisor Planning Software

Many advisors already have some kind of technology stack that’s more sophisticated than using Excel for spreadsheets. For example, advisors typically use some kind of planning software, such as MoneyGuidePro, eMoney Advisor or NaviPlan. Many also use portfolio assessment tools such as Riskalyze, as well as a customer relationship management system, such as Redtail Technology or Wealthbox CRM, to track client data.

Christine Castellano, chief administration officer at TruClarity, which provides consulting services to financial firms, recommends that advisors get an outside review of their software and systems.

“Working with a consultant who is familiar with the major tech platforms allows you to gain insight and make decisions, without spending your valuable time on working through the maze of offerings,” she says. “We have seen very well-established firms jettison older technology platforms and gain much greater capabilities along with more streamlined processes.”

Sometimes seemingly simple changes can smooth an advisor’s process.

“Adding Calendly or Microsoft Bookings to their systems can ensure a smoother meeting setup. This seems small, but a lot of time can be wasted navigating everyone’s calendars. Little time-savers add up,” Castellano says.

Fortunately, implementing new systems and technologies doesn’t necessarily mean starting from scratch.

Client Knowledge Tools

Bill Winterberg, a certified financial planner whose Atlanta-based firm FPPad offers tech consulting services to advisors, says established firms can build upon their client knowledge to develop repeatable processes. These processes incorporate not only the advisor’s workflow but also the desired planning outcome for the client.

“While clients have, in total, unique circumstances, many of the individual characteristics within the client household can be found in other clients,” Winterberg says.

For example, an advisor who serves small business owners with similar amounts of annual revenue and total employees can implement processes that benefit every client who falls under that category.

“Recommendations on, say, a retirement plan for that small business should apply to all of the (registered investment advisor’s) clients that operate similar businesses,” Winterberg says. “It’s far more efficient for the RIA firm to create a standard around the advice recommendation, identify the conditions and inputs that apply to the advice, then match the advice with all of the RIA’s clients that share similar circumstances.”

Document Management Software

Winterberg says he’s surprised that more advisors don’t use “easy to implement” time-savers, such as document management software. These programs, such as Laserfiche, NetDocuments, PSIsafe and Worldox, allow firms to organize, store and quickly retrieve documents and information gathered from clients.

“Firms should be able to open a search window, usually provided by document management software, and type a search term like ‘Winterberg 2018 1040’ and see the list of documents matching that search in less than a second,” he says. “This is helpful today since many clients need to go back and review their adjusted gross income figure in their 2018 Form 1040 to determine eligibility for the stimulus payments recently announced.”

If an advisory firm wanted to create an email or video for clients on a specific topic, document management software would allow the firm to query forms retained across all client households in less than an hour. The firm could then reach out to clients proactively with information as needed, Winterberg explains.

“If an RIA firm is relying on CPAs for access to this information or perhaps retrieving paper files from a room full of filing cabinets, the firm is losing money and time due to operational inefficiency,” he says.

Integrating Software Programs

Castellano recommends that advisors look for ways to easily share information between different software programs.

“With all of our advisor teams, we do very specific deep dives into how they run their practice and the tools they will need. Our advice: Look for the tightest integrations, including two-way exchanges of information between systems,” she says. “Not only is this more efficient, (but it also) reduces the likelihood of human error when inputting the same information into multiple systems.”

Castellano cautions against investing in a piece of technology just because it’s new and loaded with features.

“If you are launching a new firm, you do not need every piece available on day one. Have your wish list in place and implement programs as needed,” she says.

Winterberg also has some advice for new firms: “I recommend avoiding any service provider that still deals in paper-based forms or basic data management, such as proprietary Excel files. There’s no excuse today to require paper forms in workflows or require ‘wet’ signatures by pen on paper when digital equivalents exist, and arguably, provide better security and identity authentication than paper-based counterparts.”

