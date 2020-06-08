How Parents Can Moderate News Consumption During the Pandemic

Not all news is created equal. It can be informative, sensational and, in some cases, both. It is important to…

Not all news is created equal.

It can be informative, sensational and, in some cases, both. It is important to be informed, and to model to children the value of becoming empowered through knowledge.

Overexposure to the news, however, may have negative health consequences, especially if children miss the context in which the news is delivered. We need to be informed together, but as caregivers, we should monitor the quality, validity and quantity of what kids watch, listen to and read.

For some, consuming the news could be structured as a routine activity for the whole family. We should identify legitimate sources, avoid sensational reports and provide our youth with context for what certain figures and/or images may represent.

For example, news that stresses the importance of physical distancing can be an opportunity to teach children about citizenship, and how we can all contribute by being responsive together.

News could also accentuate the importance of maintaining social and emotional connectedness and that our distancing is really only physical at this time. Very young children may think that there is something wrong with them or with their friends as they are being told to socially distance, and it is vital to clarify to them that this is not the case, but rather that we are all working together to fight the virus.

News can also encourage all of us to engage in self-care. It can be an opportunity to teach youth, and model to them, the importance of sleeping well, eating well, being active and exercising.

Our approach to monitoring and placing limits needs to be developmentally sensitive.

Teenagers may benefit from conversing with us about the news as they develop a set of principles for how to think about information they have learned. On the other hand, for younger children, a high level understanding of the situation may be more appropriate. Teenagers may want to keep a journal and write about their experiences and thoughts as something to go back to in the future. Young kids, who tend to be concrete and not have an extensive vocabulary, may better express themselves through art or other creative projects.

It is also important to monitor the amount of time your child spends consuming media. Exposure has been shown to be one of the strongest predictors for developing symptoms after a traumatic event.

For example, Dr. David Spiegel, a Stanford researcher, found that individuals who watched two hours or more of news a day following Sept. 11 were at increased risk for developing post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depressive symptoms. If the child has a history of pre-COVID-19 early life stress, this may also increase their risk of reacting negatively to extensive exposure to the news.

Additionally, excessive screen time may interfere with children’s social, physical or emotional development, but in moderation it can be a very important tool.

Think about it as you would think of food; an essential need that needs to be satisfied with the right nutrients and the right amounts. Too much screen time turns into “junk food,” but during the COVID-19 pandemic, technology and screens can be used to help our kids maintain a social life, progress in their education and stay informed about current events.

Encourage creative and active engagement; kids can form dances in groups, clean their rooms or play ball games all while being connected virtually with their friends.

