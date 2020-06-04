Her World Was Delivering Babies. Now She’s Helping Save COVID-19 Patients

In the beginning of April, as confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois surpassed 10,000, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in…

In the beginning of April, as confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois surpassed 10,000, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Illinois, asked its nurses for volunteers to care for an influx of patients with the potentially deadly respiratory virus.

Ashley Holsman, a labor and delivery nurse at the hospital, immediately raised her hand.

“It was an opportunity to help, and since I live alone with my dog, it felt safer for me to risk exposure than for my teammates who have children and partners at home that they could infect,” says Holsman, who has a history of taking on challenges others won’t. As a nurse who also covers the neonatal intensive care unit, she has worked 12-hour overnight shifts for over 11 years; she jokes that those time slots are “always available.”

But now, instead of welcoming newborns into the world, supporting and educating new moms, and caring for the hospital’s most fragile babies in the NICU, Holsman spends her nights working to save the lives of patients, mostly adults, who are fighting COVID-19 in the intensive care unit.

Surprisingly, she says the logistics — apart from wearing personal protective equipment and reacquainting herself with arterial and central lines — aren’t that different.

“As a nurse in women and baby and the NICU, you can never predict what’s going to walk through the door, and you fly by the seat of your pants,” she says. “And that’s the case now in the COVID ICU.” She says that the teamwork among her fellow staff has made her transition largely seamless.

What is vastly different about working on the COVID-19 ICU: the emotional labor.

“We are caring for adults who are struggling to live,” Holsman says. “Many have families, multiple children, and aren’t allowed to have visitors. You help patients connect to their loved ones through phone, Zoom and FaceTime, and you build connections with them over time. It’s impossible to not take that kind of stuff home with you.”

At home, Holsman vents to her 105-pound American Bulldog, Stanley, and often to her mother, who watches him while she’s at work. In terms of emotional support, she leans on her teammates. She says the overnight shift naturally attracts a different breed of dedicated yet casual people, and that’s one reason she feels at home working as the rest of the world sleeps.

When she first signed on to work in the COVID-19 ICU, she thought it was going to be a short-term arrangement. Now, she’s in it for the long haul — and she’s staying focused on lives saved.

“I had a (COVID-19) patient who I worked with for quite some time. He was intubated, and we didn’t think he was going to make it,” she says. “But he started to improve and was eventually extubated.”

“And then, there he was, talking to me as he sat and ate his dinner. I was on a high that entire week, it carried me through everything.”

