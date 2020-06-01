Health Care Workers Are Facing an Emerging Mental Health Crisis

The daily stress and trauma many frontline health care workers are experiencing has sparked an emerging mental health crisis. As…

The daily stress and trauma many frontline health care workers are experiencing has sparked an emerging mental health crisis. As is always the case, care of the caregiver is tantamount in order to provide the best care to patients. Mental health resources for health care workers are vital at this time to support their overall well-being, and a group of international volunteers has heeded the call.

More Than Physical Burnout

Less than a year ago, we were discussing the physician burnout public health crisis, and now the stress of working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic has led some health care workers to take their own life.

Among the many stepping up is an organization called COVID Calm, which offers free stress management clinics for frontline health care workers. It was founded by Mark Walsh, who also founded the Embodied Facilitator Course and Integration Training.

Anyone from around the world can join one of the nine Zoom sessions offered daily for free. Walsh has brought on 73 trainers from 20 countries to donate their time to lead these sessions. It’s a true international volunteer effort to provide health care workers with the mental health resources they need.

“We want to ensure these health care workers receive the most effective mental health support when attending a COVID Calm session,” Walsh says. “This is why all of our volunteer trainers have at least five years of trauma experience and go through additional training in order to lead these sessions.”

International Trends

Countries that shut down weeks prior to the U.S.’ shelter-in-place orders are already seeing data on the extent of COVID-19’s impact on health care workers’ mental health.

Recent studies in China show that 72% of health care workers had experienced symptoms of distress within a little over a month of the COVID-19 outbreak in that region. A separate study of Italian health care personnel reported half of participants had symptoms of PTSD, with 20% also reporting signs of severe depression.

All signs indicate that health care workers in the United States are following the same patterns with regard to depression, anxiety and the beginnings of suicide cases.

Mindfulness, Stress Management and Comradery

Health care workers may feel they have the weight of the world on their shoulders. It’s imperative for individuals working in this sector to take just a few minutes out of their day to mentally recharge.

A recent study from North Carolina State University demonstrated the importance of combining mindfulness and stress management. Results from the study showed that a mix of mindfulness and proactive coping can lead to an increase in resilience against daily stressors. Another study from Flinders University in Australia reported findings on the effectiveness of mindfulness techniques in reducing stress and promoting positive psychological outcomes.

“COVID Calm was a 30-minute peaceful interlude in an incredibly hectic day in health care,” says Meryl Freeman, a senior manager of patient access services at Biologics, Inc. “I especially enjoyed connecting with others throughout the world who are experiencing similar stressors.”

While it’s proven that employing mindfulness can help with stress management, it’s also important to have an outlet to vent, seek counsel or build comradery with others going through shared experiences. That’s why COVID Calm is only offering these Zoom sessions to health care workers.

“Frontline health care workers around the world are facing many of the same challenges,” Walsh says. “I developed COVID Calm to provide resources to help these health care workers mentally and emotionally navigate this pandemic.”

The Time Is Now

In order to halt this emerging mental health crisis, we need to make sure health care workers are aware and have access to tools to practice mindfulness and stress management. As these individuals continue to take care of our country’s sick, it’s important for organizations like COVID Calm to be able to take care of them.

