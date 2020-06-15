GMU picks three development finalists for Arlington campus expansion

George Mason University has settled on three finalists to build an Amazon-inspired expansion of its Arlington campus. Mason will move…

Mason will move to a new phase of negotiations with Corporate Office Properties Trust, Wexford Science & Technology and a joint venture of Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital. The project would bring another 460,000 square feet of academic, office and retail uses to the Virginia Square campus.

The university rolled out a request for proposals for private partners on the planned “Institute of Digital Innovation” in February, detailing plans for a building with 225,000 square feet of academic space and 135,000 square feet of private office and retail. Mason hopes to settle on a winning firm by November and strike a final development agreement by March 2021.

“With everything going on in our world, we are heartened knowing that this project will ultimately help drive growth and job creation in the region,” Carol Kissal,…