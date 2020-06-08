Get the Most Value From HBO Max

HBO isn’t new to the streaming game, but its latest offering, HBO Max, is its most comprehensive. And while it…

HBO isn’t new to the streaming game, but its latest offering, HBO Max, is its most comprehensive. And while it released in May to mixed reviews, this on-demand streaming service has a lot on offer, including a huge lineup of HBO content, movies and more.

Before you subscribe, there are some key things you should know about this streaming service. Below, you’ll find answers to these questions about HBO Max:

— What is HBO Max?

— How much does HBO Max cost?

— What features does HBO Max have?

— What content does HBO Max have?

Read on to learn about the new HBO Max streaming service.

What Is HBO Max?

HBO Max is HBO’s latest streaming service. Like HBO’s existing streaming offerings, HBO Go and HBO Now, HBO Max features a library of on-demand content, including HBO originals, movies, documentaries and other shows.

For cord-cutters who no longer have access to a cable subscription, HBO Max allows you to watch all the most buzzed-about HBO content such as “Euphoria” and “Westworld” as a standalone subscription. You’ll also be able to watch plenty of other content from a variety of devices, with personalizable user accounts to help keep every member of your household happy.

How Much Does HBO Max Cost?

As a standalone streaming service, HBO Max doesn’t require a cable subscription to sign up. A subscription to the service will cost you $14.99 per month, which is the same price as HBO Now (though HBO Max includes all the content you’ll find on HBO Now and more).

If you’re not sure you want to commit to that monthly cost, HBO Max offers a seven-day free trial, so you can check it out for a week and see if it’s a good fit before you start paying for the subscription.

How Is HBO Max Different From HBO Go and HBO Now?

Now that HBO has three streaming services under its belt, it can get a little confusing to keep track of which is which. The main differences are in three categories: price, subscription type and content offerings.

Price is one of the most important factors for wallet-conscious subscribers, and if you’re looking for the cheapest HBO streaming option, it will depend on what you’re already paying for. HBO Go is technically free, but only available if you have a subscription to a TV package that includes HBO. If you’re looking for a standalone option, both HBO Now and HBO Max cost $14.99 per month.

The three options also feature different content offerings. Though all three feature libraries full of HBO content and other titles, HBO Max has the most complete content lineup, with everything the other two streaming options have and more.

What Features Does HBO Max Have?

HBO Max has a pretty solid features lineup, though some have complained about its lack of compatibility with streaming devices and lack of 4K streaming options. That said, if you aren’t concerned about 4K content and you have one of the service’s supported devices (most mobile devices and laptops, Apple TV, Android TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV or Xbox 4), the service has a lot to offer in its features lineup.

You can create up to five different user profiles, which will house separate watchlists, suggestions and more. You can also create kid-friendly profiles, with customizable parental controls to keep an eye on what your kids are watching.

You can also download titles to watch offline, so if you’re heading on an offline adventure, you’ll be able to take your shows along for the ride.

One thing to note is that HBO Max is not available yet on either Roku or Fire TV, so if your streaming device is either of those, you’ll need to consider that limitation.

What Content Does HBO Max Have?

The best part of HBO Max is its expansive content library. With more than 10,000 hours of content available, you’ll have plenty of options to fill your watchlist. In addition to HBO titles like “Game of Thrones” and “Barry,” HBO Max features classic TV series like “Friends” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” kid-friendly content like “Sesame Street” and a large collection of movies, with classics including “Casablanca” and more recent series like “Crazy Rich Asians.” Throughout the year, you’ll also get access to Max Originals, including “The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo” and “Love Life.”

With a huge content library and features that cater to adults and kids alike, HBO Max is a solid streaming choice for the whole family. Whether you’re looking to rewatch a classic, keep the kids occupied or check out something new, HBO Max likely has something for you, and at $14.99 per month, you’ll be able to tune in without breaking the bank.

