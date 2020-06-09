Food Waste Hacks

When I was a kid, both of my parents worked full time to make ends meet. Even so, my mom…

When I was a kid, both of my parents worked full time to make ends meet. Even so, my mom would still make a point of being home in time to make dinner, and it would usually be something along the lines of broiled chicken, a boxed rice pilaf and some broccoli and carrots she microwaved in a Pyrex dish.

Sometimes if I came in the kitchen at the right moment, I would catch my mom chopping up the produce. The broccoli stalks and carrot tops always went in the trash. I never really questioned it. My mom said they were bitter and yucky. Now when I ask her, she tells me she really just didn’t know what to do with them.

Over the past few years, and even more so the past few months while we have been staying at home, I have wanted to try to be a little bit more mindful with my groceries. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, we waste 30% to 40% of our food supply. The biggest source of food waste in America is households. Perhaps the bigger question during this time is, if we’re trying to minimize our food waste, what can we do with it?

If you are willing to get a bit more innovative in the kitchen, there are ways to use up those last little bits of produce. Here are a few clever suggestions from me and several of my fellow registered dietitian colleagues.

[READ: Ways to Reduce Food Waste.]

Carrot Top Pesto

You may have heard of using ingredients other than traditional basil and pine nuts for pesto, but have you ever made pesto with carrot tops?

Chrissy Carroll, a registered dietitian and Massachusetts-based owner of Snacking In Sneakers, gets creative with carrot tops by mixing them up into a tasty pesto. She says to just combine the carrot tops with garlic, lemon zest and juice, Parmesan cheese, olive oil and a pinch of salt into a food processor for a delicious savory spread. You can toss it with pasta or potatoes, use it in a grown up grilled cheese or mix into chicken salad.

Smoothies From Leftovers

Pineapple cores are typically discarded because they’re hard, fibrous and not as sweet as the rest of the flesh. Arielle “Dani” Lebovitz, author of “Where Do Bananas Come From? A Book of Fruits” and other books for kids, says she enjoys freezing sliced pineapple cores and using them as baby teethers or freezing the chunks to add to smoothies. The New-York-based dietitian says one of her favorite smoothie combos using a pineapple core is adding it to coconut yogurt, frozen mango, flaxseeds and water.

Crystal Karges, a maternal child health specialist at Crystal Karges Nutrition in San Diego, also talks about storing bits and pieces of fruit for smoothies. Karges says when it comes to food waste and her children, they might take a few bites out of the fruit they’re eating and then will leave the rest behind. Instead of throwing it out, she simply slices off the eaten part of the fruit and stores it in a reusable storage bag in the freezer. She then repurposes it later in a smoothie or popsicles.

[SEE: 8 Food ‘Scraps’ You Didn’t Know You Could Eat.]

Creative Uses for Citrus Peels

Throwing out the peels from your oranges, lemons and limes? Think again. There are a variety of ways those citrus peels can be used. Erin Hendrickson, a registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of No Waste Nutrition, says they can be transformed into delicious candied peels. Simply boil in a syrup mixture of three parts water to one part sugar for 30 minutes, let them dry and then dip in melted chocolate. Sounds like a delicious no-waste plan to me!

This Nashville-based dietitian also uses citrus peels to make an all-purpose cleaning agent by mixing a jar of leftover citrus peels with distilled white vinegar. The skins of citrus fruits contain d-limonene — a naturally-occurring compound responsible for that citrusy smell. D-limonene is also a natural solvent, making it the perfect addition for a homemade citrus peel cleaner.

After about six weeks, drain the vinegar mixture and dilute with water to clean everything from tile flooring to glass stovetops to kitchen sinks.

[SEE: 7 Alternatives to Toxic Cleaning Products.]

Frozen Herb Boosters

Using fresh herbs is a great way to brighten any dish and bring it from just OK to really delicious! But sometimes a little goes a long way with fresh herbs, and you can be left with an entire bunch left over from one recipe. Many herbs can be stored in the freezer for later, specifically basil, parsley and cilantro.

You’ll want to roughly chop these items and freeze them in ice cube trays with water, broth or oil. You could use freezer bags, but ice cube trays are easier to get serving sizes out of. I personally recommend either a neutral flavored vegetable oil or olive oil for freezing. This preserves the flavor of the herbs and melts faster than water when necessary.

What about the stems of those herbs? Bonnie Nasar, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Nasar Nutrition in New Jersey, says if you’re chopping parsley, cilantro or any soft-stemmed herb for a recipe, freeze all the stems and drop them in the pot the next time you’re making a broth or soup for added flavor. Nasar says she removes the stems with tongs before serving, but they can be tied with cheesecloth if that makes it easier.

Broccoli Stalks

Last but not least, let’s talk about broccoli stalks. These are just as important as the florets with regards to nutrients, but many people just don’t know how to cook them. They’re delicious roasted in the oven and can make a soup or salad more hearty. When it comes to using the stalks in soups, I often just cut them up and throw them in the pot with the other chopped vegetables, but you can take a good, sharp knife and remove all the little outgrowths of the stem and chop them into little pieces first. For a salad, grating the stalk might make it easier to consume. You can also cut the stalk into matchsticks and roast the pieces first. There are so many ideas out there!

One of my favorite ways to cook them recently is in a stir-fry. You can use an entire head of broccoli and either spiralize or chop the stalk into coin size bites. If you’re doing a stir-fry with animal protein, like chicken or shrimp, you’ll want to cook that first in a bit of sesame or avocado oil — my personal choices — over medium-high heat and then set it aside.

Then add 2 teaspoons of the same oil, your stalk, some fresh chopped garlic and ginger and saute it for 5-6 minutes. Add the broccoli florets at this time and cook another 3-4 minutes until the broccoli softens up. Add the protein back into the pan and toss with a teriyaki sauce of your choice.

More from U.S. News

Keto Diet-Friendly Soups

7 Healthy Summer Dinner Ideas

The Most Environmentally Friendly (and Healthy) Meats

Food Waste Hacks originally appeared on usnews.com