Fired vs. Laid Off vs. Furloughed — What’s the Difference?

Has your job been affected by the coronavirus? This may leave you feeling like your career path is suddenly a dead-end road. If so, you aren’t alone. Many professionals are currently experiencing career loss, such as being fired, laid off or furloughed. This can feel frustrating and confusing, so it’s best to understand the basic differences between these common scenarios. Then you can take the adequate steps to take control of your career.

Being Fired

The difference between being fired and being laid off is who is at fault. Being fired means you are terminated from your job due to something that the company deems was your fault. If you are laid off, that means the company deems that they are at fault. For example, a professional could be fired for habitual tardiness, stealing or other types of negative behavior.

If you have been fired, especially during the coronavirus, you should make sure that you are provided the reason for termination in writing. This is important if you feel that you have been wrongly terminated. It’s also important to speak to your human resources department about important things such as your final payment and severance pay. Keep in mind that severance pay terms vary by organization, so make sure to do your due diligence and find out what you qualify for. You may even be able to negotiate your severance pay based on how long you have been with the company. Unfortunately, if you have been fired you most likely will not qualify for unemployment.

Even if you feel that you were wrongly terminated, avoid speaking negatively about the company you worked for on social media and in your network. Even if the company was in the wrong, this simply doesn’t reflect well on you as a professional and can actually hurt your chances of being contacted by a hiring manager during your job search. While you are clearing things up with the company, it’s best to take the high road. If you are asked what happened during a job interview, simply provide a short but truthful explanation.

Being Laid Off

Being laid off means you have lost your job due to changes that the company has decided to make on their end. The difference between being laid off and being fired is that if you are fired, the company considers that your actions have caused the termination. If you are laid off, you didn’t necessarily do anything wrong. For example, employees could be laid off because a company has decided to restructure their organization, they need to downsize a department or they are no longer able to provide jobs for all of their employees. Unfortunately, this is a common situation during the pandemic.

If you have been laid off due to the coronavirus, it’s best to speak with your HR department and make sure that you have all the necessary exit paperwork you need. Make sure you were given proper notice of your layoff and ask if the company is offering any sort of exit package. Research the steps you need to take to file for unemployment in your state. Also, see if your supervisor would be willing to write you a letter of recommendation and a LinkedIn recommendation. This is helpful because it makes it easier to show potential employers that you were let go for reasons outside of your control, not due to a fault of your own as a professional.

Being Furloughed

Being furloughed means you are still employed by the company you work for, but you cannot work and cannot receive pay. The difference between being furloughed and being laid off is that a laid-off employee would have to be rehired to work for the company again. If you are furloughed, you may still receive employee benefits and you may be eligible for unemployment during this time. Again, it’s important to talk to your HR department and research your state’s website for more information.

If you are currently furloughed, you can look for side gigs and contract work for income. Reach out to your network connections and find out if some of their businesses are looking for contract workers during this time. There are also some good websites, such as Upwork.com, that make it easy to find contract work.

No matter what your current employment situation is, you can use this time in a positive way. Take advantage of free online courses to sharpen your skills for your next position and update your job search materials such as your resume, cover letter and your LinkedIn profile. You may also find it helpful to review your professional branding statement and make sure it reflects who you currently are, professionally speaking. Then you will be ready to make your next career move as the economy starts improving.

