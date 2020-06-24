Financial Advisor Q&A: Just Invest’s Kaleidoscope Advisor Portal

Move aside, index funds, there may be a better strategy for investors looking to track an index. The method is…

The method is called direct indexing and it’s simple: Rather than buying a share in a mutual fund or exchange-traded fund that tracks an index, investors can recreate the index itself by buying all of the individual shares themselves. While this may sound daunting — indexes can hold thousands of individual securities — modern technology is making direct indexing both more efficient and accessible.

Direct indexing is by no means a new concept, but it is finally getting its time in the limelight with the help of digital investing platforms. Just Invest is one such company, emerging as a leader in the direct indexing space.

We spoke with Just Invest Founder and CEO Jonathan Hudacko about the company’s Kaleidoscope advisor portal and the benefits of direct indexing to both advisors and their clients. Read edited excerpts from that interview below.

What is Kaleidoscope and how does it work?

Kaleidoscope is a direct indexing, separately managed account (SMA) platform. SMAs are portfolios of individual securities directly owned by the investor.

Kaleidoscope enables financial advisors to customize SMAs according to the personal values and circumstances of their clients while optimizing for tax-loss harvesting. For example, advisors can add or remove investments based on executive employment restrictions or environmental and social concerns, while still maintaining a portfolio that is optimized to track a benchmark.

What challenges faced by financial advisors does Kaleidoscope help solve? What value does it bring to an advisor’s practice?

As investors demand more personalized solutions, advisors must be able to answer those demands. Kaleidoscope empowers financial advisors to deliver highly tailored direct index SMAs for each client’s needs using flexible tech.

Kaleidoscope brings three key benefits to advisors: scaled tax efficiency, flexibility and transparency. It increases tax efficiency with daily analysis for tax-loss harvesting opportunities. A modern tech stack gives Just Invest full automation around daily portfolio analysis and tax-loss harvesting for each account, as well as the ability to execute the trades and realize the tax benefits.

Our flexible, technology-driven platform is capable of addressing investors’ unique values and circumstances. Our extensive list of customization allows advisors to target their clients’ priorities and needs, taking into account unique circumstances like low basis stock positions, family ownership stakes and optimal charitable giving.

Most importantly, we’ve built unprecedented transparency into Kaleidoscope. Because Kaleidoscope creates direct indexes with individual securities, financial advisors and their clients have full control as they build the direct index. After implementation, Kaleidoscope creates custom ESG reports and daily after-tax reporting so advisors can show their clients the true value created by their direct indexes.

What sets you apart from your competitors?

With regard to tax efficiency, Kaleidoscope delivers daily account analysis at scale in order to capture more tax-loss harvesting opportunities. Our competitors analyze portfolios on a monthly or quarterly basis and typically do not react as quickly to sudden volatility in the market.

Our technology enables advisors to create a custom direct index proposal online within minutes on Kaleidoscope. Our modern tech stack empowers advisors to deeply engage with investors and quickly highlight the value of a custom SMA. As far as we’re aware, our competitors turn around proposals within 24 hours or more due to implementation of a more manual process.

We provide daily transparency on trading, policy compliance, performance and tax impact so advisors can easily and immediately share the value created from a direct index. With our competitors, these impact and tax performance reports are available upon request and only periodically. Additionally, Kaleidoscope is the first, and only, advisor portal to offer an interactive post-tax performance report that highlights the tax alpha generated by direct indexing.

Just Invest provides transparency into client accounts. We deliver daily tax optimization and innovative post-tax reporting for advisors. Our platform gives advisors control over the entire portfolio proposal process, while we do the heavy lifting to implement and manage the accounts once they’ve been confirmed.

What installation and technical support do you provide? How much does the service cost?

Kaleidoscope is browser-based, so it does not require any installation or technical support. Our platform is free. Just Invest offers this service to our financial advisor clients to better empower them to serve their clients. We do not charge any license fees to the financial advisor.

What is the most important trend influencing your business right now?

Volatile markets are prime opportunities for creating long-term tax benefits. Smart advisors know this, and we are seeing a significant increase in new accounts to take advantage of this benefit.

Also, zero commissions. Direct indexing delivers greater post-tax value with tax-loss harvesting, but this value was limited due to trading commissions. Now that trading commissions have gone down to $0, direct indexing has become more beneficial for more investors.

Financial Advisor Q&A: Just Invest’s Kaleidoscope Advisor Portal originally appeared on usnews.com