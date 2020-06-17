Financial Advisor Q&A: Fugent

Virtual financial planning meetings are becoming not just the way of the future but rather the way of the present.…

Virtual financial planning meetings are becoming not just the way of the future but rather the way of the present. From millennials who would rather text than talk to retirees who are increasingly immobile and staying home amid the pandemic, it’s increasingly difficult for financial advisors to get their clients into the office. Virtual meetings are only the bottom of this learning curve.

From digital client and prospect contact to booking and then hosting a meeting and keeping track of meeting notes and client preferences, financial advisors have a long hill to climb to digitize their practice.

Fugent is a product that works with financial advisors to build stronger and more personalized relationships.

Keep reading below for edited excerpts from our conversation with Michelle DeMond-Axelrod, vice president at Fugent, about how it is helping advisors and their firms enhance the way they interact with their clients.

What does Fugent do?

Fugent offers a flexible, user-friendly engagement management platform that makes it easier for financial advisors to build meaningful relationships with their clients and prospects and for their managing partners to measure the effectiveness of their firm’s sales and client retention efforts.

How do most advisors start using Fugent?

Many have told us their lives would be much easier if their clients and prospects could schedule their own appointments and specify what they wish to discuss.

That’s why so many of them have started their relationship with Fugent by using its online self-service scheduling capabilities. Clients and prospects can use this feature to view the advisor’s availability and request an appointment. They can specify whether they want to meet in person, over the phone or online. They can even mention specific topics they’d like to discuss, which can help the advisor make the meeting more relevant and productive.

What else does the Fugent platform do?

In addition to scheduling, Fugent’s platform enables advisors to manage all of their branded communication activities from a single, user-friendly interface, leveraging digital engagement to build stronger relationships with clients and prospects.

Take event management, for example. Fugent can automate promotion, registration and reminders for all types of events, including conference calls, webinars and in-person meetings.

Fugent can create a stand-alone, branded website for each advisor automatically, where their clients can register for online and in-person events, attend webinars and teleconferences, watch replays and download website content and, of course, make follow-up appointments.

Fugent fully integrates with advisors’ existing email, calendar and web meeting providers.

How do advisors view engagements?

Each advisor can receive real-time notifications on their desktop and mobile devices that let them see who is responding to events and campaigns, downloading website content and requesting meetings, so they can quickly follow up with engaged clients and optimize future contacts.

Does Fugent help with client retention?

Fugent offers extensive reporting features to help partners gauge the return on investment of advisors’ online activities at the individual, team and firm-wide level.

Each advisor or partner can view standardized reports that aggregate engagement results based on meeting types and providers or topics. Partners can access these same reports for individual advisors or across teams.

A key feature of the Fugent platform is its ability to assign specific tags to appointments, events, emails and website content so that firms can find out which topics are driving the highest levels of engagement. For example, an advisor might tag an upcoming email campaign and webinar undei the topic of retirement income planning.

Can Fugent be integrated with CRM systems?

Fugent’s API structure has the flexibility to be integrated with customer relationship management systems as the market for these applications evolve. To date, Fugent is focused on integration with Salesforce, the most popular CRM system among financial services firms.

Fugent for Salesforce automatically syncs appointment requests, event attendance, content downloads and email clicks with each client’s and prospect’s contact record, eliminating the need for them to enter these results manually.

Firms can leverage this data within Salesforce to create custom reports, optimize marketing automation, improve lead scoring and evaluate their advisors’ effectiveness in using digital engagements to win new clients and deepen relationships with existing clients.

How do you help advisors meet regulatory requirements?

Our platform allows advisory firms to blind copy their compliance department on all email messages automatically and add necessary disclosures to all client-facing emails and event invitations, websites and landing pages.

Fugent also simplifies the time-consuming and error-prone task of creating and maintaining client contact histories. The platform automatically creates detailed records of every single meeting, email message and event invitation sent to clients and prospects as well as the topics, if specified, of these communications.

Firms that use Fugent for Salesforce (ticker: CRM) can automatically store all of these records in CRM. Should a firm ever be audited, they can quickly generate reports for each separate campaign or provide detailed reports on all interactions with individual clients if requested.

How much does Fugent cost?

Fugent offers a flexible pricing structure based on the number of users and the specific features each firm needs. The monthly cost per user generally ranges between $15 and $90. We provide live training, best practices for advisors and partners and extensive technical support.

