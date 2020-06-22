Exercises for People With Hypertension

More than 100 million people in the U.S. have high blood pressure, according to the American Heart Association. That’s nearly…

The threshold for high blood pressure is 130/80 mmHg. The condition is preventable, though many people don’t know they have it until they suffer one of its health complications.

High blood pressure is associated with:

— Heart disease.

— Kidney damage.

— Stroke.

Fortunately, if you’re diagnosed with hypertension, there are steps you can take to manage it and reduce your risk of complications. You can even lower your blood pressure into a range considered normal.

Exercising regularly is one of the quickest and healthiest ways to lower your blood pressure, says Rebecca Kordecki, a certified fitness trainer, wellness specialist and breath work coach based in Beverly Hills, California.

However, if you have high blood pressure, it’s important to engage in the right kinds of exercise, says Dr. Michael Chan, an interventional cardiologist with St. Joseph Hospital in Orange County California. “I would not recommend doing isometric exercises, such as heavy weightlifting, when a patient’s blood pressure is not well-controlled, as this could lead to further elevation of blood pressure and put the patient at higher risk of complications,” Chan says.

If you have high blood pressure, it’s a good idea to combine aerobic activity with light strength training, Kordecki says. “You get the benefits of strengthening your muscles and your cardiovascular system at the same time,” she says.

Here are six exercises that are good for people with high blood pressure:

— Body weight squats and jumping jacks.

— Body weight squats with punches.

— Bent-over row.

— Brisk walking.

— Treadmill or elliptical workouts.

— Band resistance.

1. Body weight squats and jumping jacks. Many exercises work one or two muscles or muscle groups at a time. This exercise works many muscles at once, including your thighs, glutes, calves, hips and core, Kordecki says.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and turn your toes slightly outward. Your hands can be in front of your body, crossed over your chest or down at your sides. Bend your knees and lower your body until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Be sure your knees stay behind your toes as you look down. Pause, then rise back up to standing. Do 15 to 20 repetitions. Then do 15 to 20 jumping jacks. Go slowly at first, to get accustomed to the exercise.

2. Body weight squats with punches. This exercise combines resistance training with aerobic activity, which is good for your heart, Kordecki says. Doing this exercise at a slow to medium pace will improve your heart health.

Do the same steps as you would for body weight squats, but on the rise up add one or two punches. While punching, keep your core tight and your breath flowing freely. Keep your shoulders down, away from your ears. Extend the right arm out just shy of full extension and pull back quickly. Punch with the left arm and again go to less than a full extension, then pull back with a snap. Repeat this sequence twice, then add the squat.

Do 15 to 20 reps.

3. Bent-over row. This exercise helps strengthen and tone the upper and lower back muscles with posture and hip flexion. This exercise also targets the pulling muscles, which are important for every day tasks, Kordecki says.

Start with a shoulder-width stance, holding in each hand a weight that you could complete 15 to 20 reps with some effort, but not so much that you feel strain. Hold the weights by your sides with your palms pointed toward each other. Bend your knees slightly and bend over at the waist while keeping your core tight. Once your upper body is at a 45-degree bend, pull the dumbbells up toward your chest, keeping them close to your sides as you pull up. At the top of the exercise, feel your shoulder blades moving closer together. Stand and bring the weights to your sides, and repeat.

4. Brisk walking. Going for a brisk walk is not only good for your blood pressure, it promotes heart health and protects your joints and feet, says Dr. Luke Laffin, a preventive cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic. The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise on a weekly basis. Moderate-intensity means you should be able to talk during your activity, which you can do while walking briskly.

5. Treadmill or elliptical workouts. Exercising on a treadmill or an elliptical machine is a good way to lower your blood pressure and reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease. “These workouts are very safe for individuals with high blood pressure,” Laffin says.

6. Band-resistance training. If you want to build or maintain strength and have high blood pressure, try band-resistance training, Laffin suggests. You can use bands to do exercises that are good for your arms, legs, core and back. Dozens of specific exercises are available online. You can purchase resistance bands online or at many sporting goods stores. “You’re using your own body as resistance,” Laffin says. “These exercise tend to be easier on the joints.”

