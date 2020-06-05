Exercises for Neck Pain Relief

You’re not alone if you’re looking for neck exercises to relieve neck pain. The aching, throbbing discomfort is a common…

You’re not alone if you’re looking for neck exercises to relieve neck pain. The aching, throbbing discomfort is a common complaint. And it’s no wonder: The neck has a challenging job. “Our heads are held up by our necks, which are often weak compared to the weight of our heads. Think of a bowling ball on top of a small tube; that is your head on your smaller neck,” says Dr. Kathleen Davenport, a physiatrist at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

Fortunately, all it takes to bring relief in many cases is a regimen of simple stretches and exercises for neck pain, including:

— A chin tuck.

— A side rotation.

— A side bending stretch.

— A levator scapula stretch.

— Shoulder circles.

— A front stretch.

— Shoulder blade squeezes.

Muscular Neck Pain

Your neck or cervical spine is made up of seven small vertebrae that are supported by muscles and connective tissues. It doesn’t take much to cause imbalance in this delicate structure. “Neck pain is mostly myofascial, meaning it’s due to strains on the muscle or sprains of the ligaments,” notes Dr. Khawar Siddique, a neurosurgeon in Los Angeles.

Strains or sprains often come from “text neck,” the result of looking down at your phone or laptop for long periods. “Research has confirmed that a head bent 45 degrees forward — a typical position while one is texting — can exert a force on the spine of nearly 50 pounds,” says Dr. Ronald Tolchin, a physiatrist at Baptist Health South Florida’s Neuroscience Institute.

Other causes of neck sprains and strains include:

— Overdoing it at the gym.

— Lifting heavy objects during a home improvement project or gardening.

— Carrying heavy bags or purses on your shoulder.

— An awkward sleeping position or uncomfortable bed pillow.

— Poor posture when standing or sitting.

Structural Causes of Neck Pain

Sometimes neck pain is related to structural problems in the neck.

For example:

— A herniated disc. When a jelly-filled cushion (disc) in between neck bones ruptures, the disc contents leak out and irritate nearby nerves.

— Cervical stenosis. Smooth growths on the bones called bone spurs can cause a narrowing of the spinal canal and put pressure on nerves in the neck.

— Cervical arthritis. Wear and tear causes the discs in the neck to deteriorate, leaving the bones to rub against each other and cause inflammation and pain.

For a herniated disc or cervical stenosis, neck pain may be accompanied by additional symptoms. “Pain may radiate between your shoulder blades or cause pain, numbness and tingling in the arms. You may have a change in strength or motor function of the arms, or you may have neck pain that’s so bad it keeps you up at night. Or you may have trouble with balance or coordination,” says Dr. Andrew Hecht, chief of spine surgery for the Mount Sinai Health System.

Best Exercises for Neck Pain

The best exercises for neck pain relieve pressure on the cervical spine. Neck exercises that strengthen or stretch the muscles that support the neck are also effective at relieving or preventing neck pain.

You may be able to try these on your own, or you may feel more comfortable trying them during a course of physical therapy for neck pain.

Examples of neck exercises include:

— A chin tuck. “This is when you sit or stand with your best posture and you move your chin backward and downward, sort of like you’re trying to give yourself a double chin. This elongates the back of your neck and takes pressure off of painful structures,” Davenport says. Chin tucks also strengthen the neck muscles.

— A side rotation. “This involves taking one hand and placing it over one’s head and pulling the head gently to the side to stretch the neck muscles. The stretching should be done for both sides. You should feel a nice tightness in the side of the neck muscle undergoing the stretch,” Tolchin says.

— A side stretch. “Tilt your ear toward your shoulder to stretch the muscles on the side of you neck. You can add tension by pulling with the hand to the same side you are tilting your head,” says Brad Allison, a physical therapist at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University Medical Center.

— A levator scapula stretch. “Tilt your head down like you are trying to smell your arm pit and add tension with the same hand. It sounds silly, but patients remember it,” Allison says.

— Shoulder circles. “You should try circling your shoulders forward 12 to 15 times and then backward 12 to 15 times,” Tolchin says.

— A front stretch. “I also recommend stretching the front of the chest as we are often reaching or bending forward to look at our screens,” Davenport says. To start, stand in the corner of a room and face the corner. “Then bring your arms out the side with your elbows bent and bring them up to shoulder height on the walls. Gently press toward the corner so you are stretching the front of your chest,” she advises.

— Shoulder blade squeezes. Pinch your shoulders back and try to bring your elbows together. Hold for five seconds and repeat 10 times.

You can also try this pain-relief trick: “Bring a long foam roller to the office or have it around the house. Lie on it with it so that it’s aligned with your spine and your head is supported. You can let your arms hang out to the side, such as making a ‘T’ to stretch your chest and back muscles. It feels great,” Allison says.

When Should You Do Neck Exercises?

The right time to do neck exercises depends on your needs. For example, you can do neck exercises:

— Any time pain strikes. “I have many patients simply take a five- to 10-minute break and lie on a foam roller, stretch their neck muscles or perform chin tucks against a wall or when lying on the foam roller,” Allison says.

— First thing in the morning. “The neck muscles are usually tight from the prolonged sleeping position,” Tolchin says. “In addition, these stretches can be done periodically every few hours while at work, particularly if you are working in a sedentary position.”

— When you’re doing other exercise regimens. “Yoga and Pilates are great (because) you have to strengthen the posterior chain muscles of your neck — the muscles in the back of the neck and head,” Siddique says. He recommends checking out yoga and Pilates exercises on YouTube.

When Neck Exercises Aren’t Enough

In addition to neck pain exercises, you’ll need to change your behavior to sit up straighter and avoid neck pain triggers, such as looking down at your phone for long periods. “For garden-variety muscular neck pain, it’s easily correctable; if you change your behavior, it will usually go away,” Hecht says.

But if behavior changes and simple stretches and exercises for neck pain aren’t enough to relieve your discomfort, or if you’re experiencing additional symptoms, see a doctor.

“If you have just neck pain without any other associated symptoms that’s persisting for more than a couple of weeks, see a primary care doctor for an evaluation,” Hecht says. “If you have neck pain associated with another symptom like arm pain or numbness and tingling or trouble walking or balance problems, go straight away to a spine surgeon, physiatrist or neurologist.”

