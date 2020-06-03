Dow Jumps 527 Amid Unrest, U.S.-China Tensions

For anyone who doubted the degree of Wall Street’s well-established disconnectedness from Main Street, a quick look at stocks’ major…

For anyone who doubted the degree of Wall Street’s well-established disconnectedness from Main Street, a quick look at stocks’ major gains on Wednesday should underscore the point.

It seemed as if nothing could stop the momentum that’s built up since March lows, and investors applauded the potential for a further stimulus that could accelerate the recovery Wall Street is betting on so heavily.

Despite rising tensions between the West and China, widespread societal unrest in the U.S., and a pandemic that has ravaged the economy, all three major indices were higher Wednesday, with the Nasdaq finishing only 2% off all-time highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 527 points, or 2.1%, to finish at 26,269.

Stimulus hopes. The White House is expected to start discussions over the next round of economic stimulus as imminently as this week as the government continues taking steps to flood the country with cash.

If Washington elects to print another $1 trillion or so — no one knows what the amount will be — it certainly won’t be a net negative for asset prices, but Wall Street is already factoring it in.

UK joins US in China pushback. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that if China enacts its proposed security law to wrangle more control from Hong Kong and put the territory firmly under its grasp, the U.K. was considering opening its borders to nearly 3 million people fleeing the communist powerhouse.

The U.K., which only recently withdrew from the European Union in part due to nationalist concerns about border policies, is reportedly even entertaining opening the pathway to British citizenship for up to 3 million Hong Kong citizens.

The U.S. also vowed to ban Chinese airlines from flying between the U.S. and China effective June 16, noting that U.S. airlines have thus far been denied their own ability to resume service to China by the Chinese government.

Boeing rallies. The stock market flew higher on Wednesday, and so did Boeing (ticker: BA), which advanced 12.9% and ended as the third-best performer in the S&P 500 on the day.

It wasn’t just the continued hopes for economic reopenings and stimulus that shot BA stock higher — news that famed-investor Dan Loeb was betting on the future of the company through the Third Point Offshore Fund also instilled renewed confidence in investors.

