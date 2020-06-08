Discrimination in COVID-19 Treatment

As COVID-19 spread across the globe and the first whispers of ventilator shortages were heard, citizens, organizations and activists watched…

As COVID-19 spread across the globe and the first whispers of ventilator shortages were heard, citizens, organizations and activists watched on with concern. As the suggested rationing protocols discriminated based on age, disability, health conditions and body size — which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled a ” comorbidity” — that concern deepened. A coalition recently formed around a single principle and name: No Body Is Disposable.

The question of health care rationing is always difficult, and all too often the “answers” are rooted in discriminatory beliefs, like notions of “quality of life,” which suggest that those with physical or cognitive disabilities or chronic illnesses are, frankly, less worth saving because their “quality of life” is inherently lower than that of currently able-bodied and neurotypical people. Or the extremely questionable research that suggests that a larger body increases risk of infection and decreased treatment effectiveness. Or ageist beliefs that older people should be expected to sacrifice their lives to save the lives of strangers who happen to be younger.

Health Care Rationing

Joseph Stramondo, an assistant professor of philosophy at San Diego State University who teaches courses in biomedical ethics and neuroethics, developed and taught a graduate seminar in philosophy of disability. He says, “there is a significant body of empirical evidence showing that there is a substantial gap between a disabled person’s self-assessment and how their quality of life is judged by folks that have never experienced their disability. Some prominent bioethicists even refer to this as the ‘disability paradox.’ To me, there is little paradoxical about disabled people valuing their own life more than it is valued by non-disabled people making judgments based on stereotype and stigma.”

Some of the rationing protocols would result in a person who recklessly went to a crowded beach on Memorial Day being given priority for life-saving equipment over a person who strictly observed all shelter-in-place guidelines but happens to be disabled.

As Sondra Solovay, a civil rights attorney who’s based in Berkeley and is part of the No Body Is Disposable coalition, points out, “the people who are taking risks tend to be people who assume that they would get treatment in the event of a shortage. Protocols should not reward reckless behavior, while sending those who are working hard to stay safe and flatten the curve to the back of the health care line.”

Disability Status

When it comes to triage protocols that are based on disability status, Solovay explains that “U.S. disability laws protect not only people who are disabled, but also those perceived to be disabled. Which means that asking health care workers to use their perception of someone’s disability status to make a potentially life or death decision puts them in the position to be breaking the law.”

Brandie Sendziak, a staff attorney with the Independent Living Resource Center in San Francisco who’s also working with the coalition, adds, “while there is discussion of providing immunity (to health care workers), it may not apply in all situations, putting health care workers at uncertain risk.” Immunity also doesn’t protect health care workers from the mental costs of having to make life and death decisions based on limited information.

When there is a health care resource shortage — whether equipment, providers or both — the medical question sometimes asked is, “Who should be given the best chance to live?”

The truth that must guide the answer to that question is that everyone is equally deserving of their best chance at treatment and survival. If we can’t provide that, then decisions should not be made based on discriminatory practices and should instead be made in a way that acknowledges that every person is equally valuable and nobody is disposable.

The No Body Is Disposable coalition has several actions you can take. For more information, find them online at nobodyisdisposable.org.

