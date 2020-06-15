Despite pandemic, there’s no pause on parenthood. Meet Emily Dodson, executive director of Fairfax EggBank.

Emily Dodson is executive director of Fairfax EggBank, a national provider of frozen donor eggs destined for IVF treatments. How…

How has the coronavirus affected how Fairfax EggBank does business? All of our teams at Fairfax EggBank quickly adapted. We are a close group, and we were able to get our business operations up and running from home by mid-March to ensure everyone’s safety. We monitored what was happening globally and prepared in advance of the stay-at-home requirements. Those who can work from home have been extremely productive.

Fairfax EggBank is considered an essential business. With minimal disruption, our clinical operations have been updated with new procedures and protocols for the safety of our staff and our donors. Reducing the number of people in the building allowed us to safely continue with clinical operations. Our lab is already a sterile environment, and we took steps to ensure we were doing more. We alternated days for our lab staff to ensure safe distancing protocols…