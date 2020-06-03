D.C. primary: Brandon Todd falls in Ward 4; Jack Evans musters little support in Ward 2

Incumbent Brandon Todd appears to have lost the Democratic primary for the Ward 4 seat on D.C. Council, with Janeese…

Incumbent Brandon Todd appears to have lost the Democratic primary for the Ward 4 seat on D.C. Council, with Janeese Lewis George holding more than 54% of the vote, according to the unofficial results of Tuesday’s elections. Jack Evans fell flat in his bid to regain the Ward 2 seat he resigned in January over an ethics scandal, finishing near the rear in an eight-person Democratic field, according to unofficial results.

The unofficial results do not include special ballots and some absentee ballots.

George holds a 1,500-vote edge over Todd (43.6%), who was D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s handpicked successor in Ward 4 and had received the backing of Council Chairman Phil Mendelson. George’s campaign had yet to declare victory as of early Wednesday morning.

Brooke Pinto (27.7%) held a slight edge — a little more than 100 votes — over Patrick Kennedy (26.4%) in Ward 2, according to the unofficial results, making the contest a tossup. Jordan Grossman is in third place with 20.13%…