COVID-19: Hospital Chaplain Offers Comfort to Hard-Hit Navajo Nation

The Rev. Kris Pikaart chose a contemplative career path. As a chaplain for Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services, a nonprofit medical center in her hometown of Gallup, New Mexico, she’s accustomed to philosophical conversations about life and death.

These days, she’s having more of those discussions than ever as COVID-19 ravages her city of nearly 22,000 people on the edge of the Navajo Nation and the Zuni Pueblo. Since the hospital accepted its first COVID-19 patient on March 21, Pikaart estimates she’s taken only three or four days off. She’s spent so much time tending to the spirits of others, in fact, that she’s had little time to reflect on hers.

“I certainly have never worked harder,” says Pikaart, who’s been a chaplain in the rural hospital that caters largely to Native Americans for 16 years. “I’m putting off the work of processing it, and I wonder what kind of damage that is doing not just to me, but to everyone in frontline positions. How are we going to work through it? What sort of trauma responses are we going to have? Sometimes I get a sense of, ‘I’m going to need a six-month sabbatical just to begin to make sense of this.'”

The “this” Pikaart is referring to is not just the coronavirus outbreak, but the particularly devastating toll it’s taken on the Navajo Nation, the largest Native American reservation in the U.S., with more than 25,000 square miles of territory spanning portions of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico. As of June 1, the Navajo Nation reported 5,479 cases of COVID-19 and 248 deaths — up from 148 cases and five deaths in late March. By mid-May, the reservation, home to about 175,000 people, had surpassed New York and New Jersey for the highest per-capita coronavirus infection rate in the country. It has become the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic.

Nowhere in New Mexico is the impact of COVID-19 being felt as much as in McKinley County, home to Gallup — a desert hub where residents from remote stretches of the Navajo Nation and elsewhere come to fill up on water and shop for basic household supplies and other items. The county accounts for about 30% of all confirmed coronavirus cases in New Mexico.

By the end of April, the situation in the Gallup area had become so dire that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham locked down the entire city, shutting off access from the outside and prohibiting residents from leaving their homes except for essential trips or emergencies. The lockdown has since been lifted, but cases continue to grow.

The Navajo, as well as other tribal nations, African Americans and other people of color, have suffered disproportionately from the virus since it first landed in the U.S. — a trend experts link to social inequities and health care disparities. (In New Mexico, for example, Native Americans account for 57% of COVID-19 cases despite comprising 11% of the population.)

Factors that make the Navajo particularly vulnerable include high numbers of people with preexisting conditions, multigenerational homes with large families in close quarters, and a lack of water access. More than a third of households in the Navajo Nation can’t access running water, making hand-washing challenging, according to DigDeep, a nonprofit focused on providing water access.

When Pikaart is asked what’s been the hardest part of the last few months, she pauses for several seconds. “There have been a lot of tough parts,” she says.

One of the heartbreaking aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic is that its contagious nature has led many hospitals, including hers, to limit visitors, meaning patients can’t be with their loved ones in their final moments.

“I have a goal that nobody here dies alone, ever,” Pikaart says. “I can’t always make that happen because this disease is funny and it’s not always predictable how deaths from the disease are — sometimes they happen so quickly.” She’s in the rooms as people die, she says, trying to find a way to make it less “awful and lonely” for people and their families.

Dressed head to toe in personal protective equipment so that she can get close to her patients, Pikaart will sometimes help them connect with their families through videoconferences. But because many Navajo, who make up most of the hospital’s patients, don’t have access to tablets or smartphones, she spends a lot of time talking to families through a landline.

“I will narrate what is happening for the family and what the room looks like and what their loved one’s face looks like, what is the nurse doing, how fast they are breathing,” says Pikaart, a wife and mother of two teenage daughters. “Sometimes I’ll say what the room feels like — what is the spiritual feeling of the room. Does it feel peaceful? I’m trying somehow to be — I don’t know what the right metaphor is — the person in the middle.”

Pikaart, who went to divinity school in San Francisco, identifies as a Christian. But as a chaplain, she’s tasked with trying to give solace to people of all faith traditions. “When people really are in crisis, they don’t care much what I am,” she says.

While she has plenty of prayers for her Christian patients, she helps others find peace by tapping into their Native American spirituality.

“I can’t pretend to say a blessing in Navajo — and that would not be respectful — but I am familiar enough with the words and concepts that will reach down deep into their spirit and their history,” she says. “I often ask, ‘What would your grandma say or pray right now to give you comfort?’ And almost everyone has an answer.”

Patients aren’t the only people who have been leaning on Pikaart for support in recent weeks. She’s started a weekly email called “Chaplain’s Corner,” in which she shares encouraging thoughts, prayers and readings with hospital staff.

“They are very exhausted and scared,” she says of her colleagues. “Their families are scared. They are making all sorts of hard decisions about where to stay and where their kids should stay. Some live with elderly parents. Some have families who beg them not to go into work.”

Pikaart has also been pulled into community response work, helping the hospital address a COVID-19 outbreak in a local homeless shelter and doing the time-consuming but “lovely” job of going through donations that have poured into the hospital from all over the country. There have been the expected gifts, such as food and protective equipment. But also a few surprises, like a small box of fabric scraps and sewing supplies that Pikaart suspects were from an elderly Navajo woman who wanted them to be used to make masks for health care workers.

Those gestures have been a welcome diversion for Pikaart, who is also managing her growing responsibilities during a time of reported controversy over the hospital leadership and patient safety tied to the pandemic.* She says this has added an “incredibly difficult and complicated overlay” on top of the “incredibly difficult and complicated” task of caring for patients and staff amid COVID-19.

In the rare moments Pikaart has had to reflect on her own spirituality, she has been “drawing on all things old.”

“I had some friends who are musicians come over and do a little concert in my driveway and they played all of my favorite old hymns,” she says. “In these past months, anything — words or prayers — that have seen their way through other tragedies, that’s what I have been grateful for. New songs just don’t hold the history and the weight.”

* U.S. News reached out to the hospital for comment on the reported controversy but did not hear back at press time.

