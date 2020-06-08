COVID-19: Children’s Health Is Not Canceled, Says CHOP CEO

Over the course of a few days in mid-March, as the unprecedented reality of COVID-19 started to become clear, everything…

Over the course of a few days in mid-March, as the unprecedented reality of COVID-19 started to become clear, everything changed at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). We contacted families to cancel nonessential appointments and closed many of our research labs. We stopped holding in-person gatherings and events and quickly adopted virtual meetings as our new way of doing business.

And then, just as quickly, we began to reimagine how to deliver care and fulfill our mission in this uncharted new reality.

The Impact

When shelter-in-place orders went into effect across our region and nonessential care was paused, families had no choice but to postpone appointments — and visits to our primary care offices dropped by 74%.

Fortunately, insurers and federal and state governments relaxed regulations in response to the pandemic, and we were able to quickly ramp up our telemedicine program to ensure that children still had access to care. In the first week of CHOP’s COVID-19 response, we conducted more telemedicine visits than in the previous three years combined. We are now providing close to 1,900 telemedicine visits each day; before the pandemic, we were providing fewer than 10 such visits each day.

While the rise in telemedicine is encouraging, much more needs to be done to address the long-term effects the pandemic will have on children’s health. Preventive care is especially critical for children because their bodies are developing and growing very quickly. Missing or delaying immunizations and routine screenings — as some families have done during the pandemic — can also have profound consequences that may not become apparent for years. Many surveys, including our own, have also found that families have concerns about leaving their homes and neighborhoods. It is incumbent on us as health care providers to find innovative ways to ensure that children can access all types of care safely, in a way that feels comfortable for them.

The financial impact on children’s hospitals will leave its mark. According to the Children’s Hospital Association, patient care revenue has fallen 40% to 50% across the industry during the pandemic, with the typical children’s hospital losing about $1 million a day. Here at CHOP, we are facing a 40% reduction in revenue, and we anticipate that our losses will increase as more children shift from private insurance to Medicaid as a result of a parent’s unemployment.

In fact, state officials in Pennsylvania are reporting an increase in nearly 20,000 children enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program since February. As we work to recover our financial losses, we will have less money to invest in research, slowing scientific progress at a time when the world needs breakthroughs more than ever.

The Lessons Learned

At CHOP, we have learned many important things during this crisis.

We have learned that we need to pay close attention to how current events are affecting the geographic areas where our supplies are sourced, so we can prepare for — and respond to — potential supply chain disruptions. We have made a few modifications to our supply chain to mitigate the impact of natural disasters. We have increased our inventory to have more stock on hand, including a pandemic inventory. We are actively working with our group purchasing organization to track recalls and potential shortages and to identify alternate sources for supplies. We are also exploring doing more production in the United States.

We have learned how important modeling is — both to our ability to respond to a crisis in the moment, and to prepare for the future. Our analytics and supply chain teams have been doing predictive modeling to help us understand how changes in hospital policy — such as shifts in PPE requirements — will affect our supply chain; the data they provide also helps guide our decisions as we prepare to ramp up other essential care and reopen our research labs. And our PolicyLab team has developed models to predict how COVID-19 will spread across counties in the United States, providing policymakers with the local data they need to make decisions as they work to safely reopen their communities.

We have also learned that we need to double down on our efforts to address health care disparities and the social determinants of health, because the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on disadvantaged families. We know that some children — particularly those from low-income families — do not have access to the technology needed for video visits, so we are partnering with philanthropists to make telemedicine access an option for all children. And to support families that are experiencing food insecurity during the pandemic, we are providing 2,000 free meals each week through a partnership with the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

A New Vision for Children’s Health Care

As the number of COVID-19 cases in our region begins to decline, I have asked CHOP leaders to shift their focus from responding to the pandemic to preparing for a future that looks very different from the one we envisioned just a few months ago. We’re moving quickly to evaluate dozens of different scenarios — and to answer questions that have implications for all children’s hospitals as we create a “new normal” together:

— What types of care could permanently shift to telehealth? What are the implications of these changes for care models and technology?

— How will the health care experience change? What types of safety measures will we need to implement? How should we communicate them to families?

— Will there be further consolidation of pediatric care in the market?

— How will the workplace change for our nonclinical teams? Will more staff telecommute? How will this affect our need for office space?

— How should we evolve our fundraising strategy to reflect a new reality in which we are more dependent on philanthropic funds than ever before?

The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for the children and families we care for, and for the health care industry as a whole. But I believe that when we look back on these years, we will be able to say: When the world changed overnight, children’s hospitals changed with it — and we are better, stronger and more innovative as a result.

